Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management Organizes ‘Vana Jeevana Yajna-2025’ in Kasaragod

Mangalore: The Department of Computer Science and Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning) of Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management, Mangalore, successfully organized “Vana Jeevana Yajna-2025” on July 19th, 2025. The event took place in the vicinity of Shree Shankara Dhyana Mandir, Posadigumpe, Kasaragod, in collaboration with the Mandir.

The program commenced with an introductory address by Mr. Shankar Rao Kakve, President of Shree Shankara Dhyana Mandir, Posadigumpe, who highlighted the significance of environmental conservation and community engagement.

With the shared vision of fostering a “Greener Tomorrow,” students embarked on a plantation drive, contributing to the region’s ecological enrichment. Over 100 saplings, comprising species such as Aragbadha, Indian rosewood, Gooseberry, Guava, and Indian Kino Tree, were planted. These saplings were generously provided by the Kerala Forest Department.

In addition to the plantation initiative, the students actively engaged in the construction of water harvesting trenches, aimed at improving water conservation efforts in the region. They also undertook a thorough cleaning of the surroundings of Posadi Gumpe, a prominent hillock in the Kasaragod district, which rises to an approximate elevation of 1060 feet (323 meters) above sea level.

The students received valuable guidance and support from Mr. Sathya Praksha E K and Mr. Keshava Prasad Edakkana, along with their family members and other local villagers, who generously shared their expertise and resources throughout the event. Prof. Ganaraj K from the Department of CSE(AI&ML) played a crucial role in coordinating the event, ensuring its smooth execution and alignment with the intended objectives.

Following the environmental activities, the participants visited the Shiriya Dam, located in close proximity to the event venue. This visit provided the students with firsthand exposure to the region’s geographical characteristics and enhanced their awareness of water harvesting techniques for a sustainable future.

“Vana Jeevana Yajna-2025” served as a platform for students to actively contribute to environmental preservation, foster community engagement, and gain practical insights into sustainable practices. The event underscored Sahyadri College’s commitment to holistic education and its dedication to nurturing socially responsible and environmentally conscious future engineers.



