Sahyadri College to Host 3rd IEEE International Conference COSMIC-2026

Mangaluru: Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management is proud to announce its role as the host institution for the 3rd IEEE International Conference on Computing, Semiconductor, Mechatronics, Intelligent Systems and Communications (COSMIC-2026). Scheduled to take place on November 27–28, 2026, this prestigious event aims to gather a diverse group of leading researchers, academic scientists, industry professionals, and students from around the globe. The conference will serve as a vital platform for the exchange of groundbreaking research and innovative ideas across a spectrum of critical technological disciplines.

COSMIC-2026 will delve into advancements and challenges within several key areas, including Computing, Semiconductor Technologies, Mechatronics, Intelligent Systems, and Communications. These fields represent the vanguard of technological progress, and the conference seeks to foster collaborative discussions and present new perspectives that will contribute significantly to their evolution.

The conference agenda is comprehensive and engaging, featuring various sessions aimed at maximizing knowledge dissemination and networking opportunities. Attendees can look forward to insightful keynote addresses by prominent figures, detailed paper presentations showcasing original research, and interactive pre-conference workshops designed to provide practical skills and a deeper understanding. Furthermore, panel discussions will offer a forum for critical debate and analysis of current trends and future directions, while poster sessions will provide an informal setting for researchers to present their work and engage in direct dialogue with peers.

A significant highlight for researchers and academics is the publication opportunity associated with COSMIC-2026. All accepted and presented papers will be submitted for inclusion in the highly esteemed IEEE Xplore® Digital Library, a globally recognized resource for technical literature. This inclusion will be facilitated through the IEEE Conference Publications Program (CPP), and each paper will be assigned a Conference Record #71451. Moreover, all published papers will be indexed in Scopus, ensuring broad visibility and discoverability within the international academic community. This rigorous publication process underscores the conference’s commitment to disseminating high-quality, peer-reviewed research.

The organizing committee extends a formal invitation for paper submissions to COSMIC-2026. The submission deadline for research papers is July 10, 2026. Prospective authors are encouraged to prepare their manuscripts meticulously, adhering to the specified guidelines, to be considered for presentation and publication.

https://cosmic.sahyadri.edu.in . Paper submissions will be managed through the Microsoft CMT platform, accessible via: https://cmt3.research. microsoft.com/COSMIC2026. For comprehensive details regarding the conference, including submission guidelines, registration information, and a complete list of topics, interested parties are directed to visit the official conference website:Paper submissions will be managed through the Microsoft CMT platform, accessible via:

COSMIC-2026 at Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management promises to be a pivotal event, bringing together brilliant minds to shape the future of technology and innovation. The institution looks forward to welcoming participants to its serene campus and facilitating a productive and enriching conference experience.