Sawantwadi railway station to be named after Konkan Railway architect Madhu Dandavate

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Tuesday approved naming the Sawantwadi Railway Station after the architect of the Konkan Railway, former Union Minister the late Madhu Dandavate.

Following approval from the Central Government, the Sawantwadi Railway Station will be renamed “Lokmanya Madhu Dandavate Railway Terminus.”

The late Madhu Dandavate, who served as the Railway Minister and Union Finance Minister, is widely regarded as the architect of the Konkan Railway. He made a monumental contribution towards turning the Konkan Railway project into reality. He consistently and dedicatedly followed up on railway issues concerning the Konkan region.

The people of Konkan firmly believe that his foresight led to the launch of the Konkan Railway. Consequently, there has been a persistent demand for the past few years to name the crucial Sawantwadi Railway Station along the Konkan Railway route after him, said the government release.

Approval was also granted to submit this renaming proposal to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Railways. With this decision, a long-standing demand of the people of the Konkan region has been fulfilled.

Further, in light of the ongoing Census 2027 in the country, the Cabinet approved extending the deadline for general transfers of state government employees for 2026. Accordingly, the government will now be able to carry out the transfer process until June 30, 2026.

To facilitate this, an amendment will be made to the Maharashtra Government Servants Regulation of Transfers and Prevention of Delay in Discharge of Official Duties Act, 2005. The draft of this amendment was also approved during the meeting.

Generally, routine transfers of government employees occur in April and May each year. However, the first phase of Census 2027 is currently underway nationwide.

Under this phase, the work of house listing and the housing census is scheduled to be conducted between May 16, 2026, and June 14, 2026. The Central Government has issued directives stating that employees assigned to census work should not be transferred.

Therefore, it is necessary to extend the deadline for the general transfers of government employees appointed for this duty until June 30, 2026. Consequently, an amendment to the relevant Act regarding this extension is required.

Following this, approval was granted to issue an ordinance regarding this extension with the Governor’s assent, said the release.

Moreover, the Cabinet also cleared the waiver of stamp duty and registration fees on transactions involving the direct purchase of private land through negotiations for the New Nagpur and New Outer Ring Road projects.

An International Business and Finance Centre is to be developed in New Nagpur, at Mauje Godhani and Mauja Ladgaon, in the Hingna taluka of Nagpur district. This project will be built by the Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority (NMRDA). Along with this, a 148-kilometre outer ring road and four adjoining transport hubs (terminals) will be developed around Nagpur city.

According to the cabinet decision, private land for both projects must be purchased through negotiations. This would incur approximately Rs 637 crore in stamp duty and registration fees.

Both of these projects are highly ambitious and in the public interest. They will provide a major boost to regional development, creating numerous opportunities for industries and businesses. Therefore, these projects need to be completed on time.

The Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority had requested the government to waive these fees, noting that doing so would further accelerate the project.

Accordingly, in line with the provisions of the Maharashtra Stamp Act, a decision was taken to waive the stamp duty and registration fees for land transactions to be purchased under this land acquisition, stated the release.

Additionally, the Cabinet decided to regularise the encroachment and allot 4 acres and 25 gunthas of land to the Shri Pimpleshwar Devasthandir Trust located at Mauje Sagaon-Sonarpara in the Dombivli industrial area.

The Shri Pimpleshwar Devasthandir Trust, located at Mauje Sagaon-Sonarpara in the Kalyan taluka of Thane district, had requested the government to hand over the land currently in its possession for social work at a nominal rate.

The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) had submitted information regarding this via a formal resolution to the government. Based on the decisions of the Home Department, government policy, and recommendations made by both the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation committee and the state-level committee, the proposal to transfer the land in the name of the Pimpleshwar Devasthan Trust was approved.

Accordingly, the MIDC will now take further necessary action. A decision was made to regularise the encroachment on 4 acres and 25 gunthas of land and hand it over to the Pimpleshwar Devasthandir Trust at a nominal rate.

Moving forward, the MIDC has been instructed to formulate a standard policy and take action regarding the removal, regularisation, or relocation of encroachments on land acquired by the corporation. It was also explicitly clarified that this specific case shall not be cited or used as a precedent for future instances.