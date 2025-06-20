Sahyadri NSS Students Conduct ‘Vrikshotsava’ Sapling Planting Program at Pilikula

Mangaluru: In a concerted effort to promote environmental stewardship and foster a deeper connection with nature, the National Service Scheme (NSS) unit of Sahyadri College, in collaboration with the Basic Science Department, organized a ‘Vrikshotsava’ sapling planting program at Pilikula Biological Park, Mudushedde, Mangaluru. The initiative, held today, saw enthusiastic participation from first-year engineering students and aimed to contribute to afforestation efforts within the region.

The program commenced with an address by Sri Devadas Hegde, trustee of Sahyadri College, who emphasized the significance of hands-on engagement with nature in cultivating a genuine appreciation for the environment. “The real love for nature comes when a person participates in different nature-related activities right from the beginning,” stated Sri Hegde. “When a student sees the seed sprouting into a seedling and growing into a plant and later to a tree, the involvement can add so much inquisitiveness to him or her. This kind of deep interaction with nature can motivate the students to protect nature.” Sri Hegde is known for his dedication to nurturing saplings, a practice that the NSS unit has incorporated into its annual afforestation programs.

Approximately 85 students from the First Year BE program actively participated in the ‘Vrikshotsava’ event, demonstrating a keen interest in the sapling planting process. The saplings, carefully cultivated in the yard of Sahyadri College, comprised a diverse range of fruit-bearing varieties, including Chiku, Jamoon, Jackfruit, Mango, and Almond. Around one hundred of these saplings were planted within the grounds of Pilikula Biological Park.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Sri. Prashanth Pai, Director of Pilikula Biological Park, Smt. Suchitra N Rao, Zoo In-charge, Sri. Devadas Hegde, Trustee of SCEM, Dr. Prashanth Rao, Dean SW & HoD Basic Sciences, Prof. Shivakumar, and Prof. Madhu R from the Department of Basic Sciences, Smt. Smitha Shenoy, AAO & NSS Officer, Smt. Rashmitha Nishal, SWO, Sri Vasanth, Campus Manager, Sri Nikhil, Asst. SWO, and Sri Naveen Pilar, Art & Culture Coordinator. Their presence underscored the importance of collaborative efforts between educational institutions and local organizations in promoting environmental awareness and sustainability.

The ‘Vrikshotsava’ program exemplifies Sahyadri College’s commitment to fostering a sense of environmental responsibility among its students and contributing to the greening of the region. By engaging in practical initiatives such as sapling planting, the NSS unit aims to instill in students a lifelong dedication to environmental conservation and sustainable practices.



