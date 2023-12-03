Sand available through E-Sand App in Udupi district for general public and government agencies

Udupi: The Udupi district administration has made sand available through E-Sand App for the use of general public and government agencies within the district while prescribing rates for sand and transportation.

An official release here said sand from rivers was available in Gulvadi, Kavradi, Balkur, Japthi and Halnad villages of Kundapura taluk in about 18 acres of area. The sand may be used within the district and at no point of time could be transported outside the district, said the mines and geology department.

Those in need of sand may visit udupiesand.com, enter their details and sand requirement before paying the prescribed charges. The process is a transparent one, the department said.

Sand may also be extracted from streams and tanks in Gram Panchayat limits by paying Rs. 300 per tonne royalty, excavation, loading and transporting expenses.

Sand rate

The administration has fixed Rs. 700 per tonne rate, including transport permit, for sand extracted in non-CRZ areas. Loading charges are fixed at Rs. 300 for up to 4 tonne vehicle, Rs. 500 for up to 8 tonne vehicle and Rs. 700 for up to 10 tonne vehicle.

Transportation charges are fixed at Rs. 1,500 up to 20 km for small vehicles (upto 4 tonne) and Rs. 35 per km thereafter; Rs. 2,000 for medium (4-8 tonnes) vehicles up to 20 km and Rs. 40 per km there after and Rs. 3,000 for heavy vehicles (8-10 tonnes) up to 20 km and Rs. 50 per km thereafter. Transportation charges are calculated for the round trip.

Details may be had from the office of the senior geologist, Udupi, phone 0820-2572333, control room, 0820-2950088 and Sand App contact numbers, 6366745888, 6364024555 or 6366871888.