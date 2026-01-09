Sandesha Foundation Unveils Sandesha Awards 2026

Mangalore: Sandesha Foundation for Culture and Education®, an institution acclaimed for its unwavering commitment to building a value-based society, proudly announces the Sandesha Awards 2026. Founded in 1989 and registered as a charitable trust in 1991, Sandesha has emerged as a trailblazer in promoting harmony, creativity, and excellence through sustained initiatives in art, culture, education, media, and folklore.

Over the decades, Sandesha has impacted thousands of learners through its comprehensive training programmes in music, dance, fine arts, painting, journalism, media education, public speaking, and related disciplines. It has also created vibrant cultural platforms by organising workshops, seminars, and festivals in theatre, poetry, media, and literature, enabling artists, writers, students, and educators to come together in creative dialogue.

In a major academic development, Sandesha has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Karnataka Dr Gangubhai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University, enabling the institution to offer certificate and diploma programmes, thereby expanding its educational outreach. Adding to its distinction, Sandesha was honoured for its contribution to Kannada literature at the 87th Kannada Sahitya Sammelana held in Mandya on December 22, 2024.

About the Sandesha Awards

The Sandesha Awards are the flagship initiative of the Foundation, instituted to recognise excellence with social responsibility. These prestigious annual awards honour outstanding contributions in Literature, Journalism, Education, Music, Fine Arts, Media, Social Service, and Culture, highlighting the transformative role of individuals and institutions in society. The awards seek not only to celebrate achievement but also to inspire value-driven leadership and creativity for the common good.

Sandesha Awards 2026 – Ceremony Details

The Sandesha Awards 2026 ceremony will be held on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, at 5:30 PM, at the Sandesha Institute Grounds, Mangalore.

The programme will be presided over by Most Rev. Dr Henry D’Souza, Bishop of Bellary and Chairman of the Institute.

The Chief Guest for the evening will be Nagathihalli Chandrashekar, Director, actor, screenwriter and lyricist.

Other distinguished dignitaries present will include:

Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore

Shri Vedavyas Kamath, Member of Legislative Assembly

Shri Ivan D’Souza, Member of the Legislative Council

Smt. Shalet Pinto, Chairperson, Karnataka EcoTourism Board

Shri. Stany Alvares, President, Konkani Sahithya Academy

Shri Taranath Gatti Kapikad, President, Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy

Shri Umar U H, President, Karnataka Beary Sahitya Academy,

Dr M. P. Srinath, President, Dakshina Kannada Sahithya Parishat

Dr Sudeep Paul, MSFS, Director of Sandesha

Mr Roy Castelino and Rev. Fr. Ivan Pinto, Trustees of the Institute

Shri Damodar Shetty, Chairperson, Sandesha Awards Jury

The event promises to be an inspiring celebration of talent, dedication, and socially committed service to art and culture.

Sandesha Awardees 2026

This year’s awardees have been selected for their exemplary contributions across various fields:

Sandesha Literature Award (Kannada): Dr Na Mogasale

Sandesha Literature Award (Konkani): Shri Patrick K Moras

Sandesha Literature Award (Tulu): Dr Indira Hegde

Sandesha Media Award: Smt. S. G. Tungarenuka

Sandesha Konkani Music Award: Shri Simon Pais

Sandesha Art Award: Shri. Srinivas G. Kappanna

Sandesha Education Award: Dr Dattatreya Aralikatte

Sandesha Special Recognition Award: Navajeevan Rehabilitation Centre for the Disabled, Ballari

For the current year, the Jury Board was headed by Dr Na. Da. Shetty (Chairperson), with Mrs Roopakala Alva, Adv. B. A. Mohammed Hanif and Mrs Concepta Fernandes serving as members.

The Sandesha Awards 2026 is set to be a memorable celebration of talent, dedication, and values. We look forward to an evening of inspiration and recognition as we honour these exceptional individuals who continue to make a positive impact on society.

Details of the Awardees

Sandesha Literature Award (Kannada): Dr Na. Mogasale

Dr Na. Mogasale (Narayana Bhat, Mogasale) was born in 1944 in Kolyur village of Kasaragod taluk as the son of Vittala Bhat and Saraswati. After being appointed in 1965 as the Medical Officer of the Kanthavara Rural Clinic, he made Kanthavara his main field of service.

He founded the Kanthavara Kannada Sangha in 1976 and gave wide momentum and structure to literary activities. He has authored 15 poetry collections from Vartamanada Mukhagalu to Beliya Gootada Mele Ondu Chitte, 23 novels such as Mannina Makkalu and Ullamghane, 8 short-story collections from Aashankusha to Aagu Nee Aniketana, 10 essay collections from Mogasalevara Olavu Niluvu to Nudidu Sootakigalla, 6 medical works including Nimma Kaiyalle Aarogya and Daampatya Yoga, along with two musical dramas and ten edited volumes. Many of his works have been translated into Malayalam, English, Marathi, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and other languages.

He has presided over and participated in nearly fifty state- and national-level poets’ conferences. His novel Nannadalladdu and his poetry collection Idalla-Dalla have received the Karnataka Sahitya Academy Award. His novel Ullamghane received the Shivamogga Karnataka Sangha Award; his poetry collection Ihapara da Kola received the D.S. Karki Poetry Award; and Svantakke Svantavatar received the Ugrana Literary Award. He has also been honoured with the Sahitya Akademi Honorary Award and the Karnataka Rajyotsava Award, among many other recognitions.

The Kanthavara Kannada Sangha, which he established in 1966, enjoys state-level prominence. Through this platform, programmes such as the Mudduanna Poetry Award, Suvarna Ranga Sanman, Lalita Kala Puraskar, Nudinamana, and Kantaavara Utsava have been organised continuously. The series of booklets titled “Nadige Namaskara” that he publishes has now reached nearly three hundred and fifty in number.

In recognition of his continuous service to Kannada literature, Sandesha Foundation for Culture and Education is honoured to present the Sandesha Literary Award 2026 to Dr Na. Mogasale.

Sandesha Konkani Literary Award 2025: Shri. Patrick K Moras

Patrick Kamil Moras was born in 1945 in Navoor, Bantwal Taluk, Dakshina Kannada District. He grew up in a very poor family and was deprived of higher education. However, from a young age, he became deeply involved in Konkani journalism and literature.

During his early years, he worked as a distributor of Konkani periodicals and books, a sales representative, a subscription collector, and also as a sub-editor of Konkani magazines. Through these roles, he rendered significant service to the cause of Konkani.

From his teenage years onward, his short stories and articles on social, political, and contemporary issues were published in various Konkani periodicals of that time. Writing under pen names such as “M. Patrick,” “Free Mars,” and “Kulashant,” he has continuously contributed to Konkani literature for over six decades with remarkable dedication.

So far, ten novels and two collections of short stories have been published based on his writings, earning him a permanent place in the hearts of Konkani readers. In addition, around 800 short stories, 400 articles, numerous poems, and sketches published in various Konkani newspapers and magazines have further strengthened his stature in the field of Konkani literature.

Through his own publishing house, “Nityadhar Prakashan,” he has worked tirelessly for the publication and distribution of Konkani books, thus acting as a vital link between writers and readers.

Recognising his outstanding contribution to the promotion, propagation, and enrichment of Konkani journalism and literature, he has received several honours, including:

• The Karnataka Konkani Sahitya Academy Honorary Award,

• Felicitations on Konkani Language Day by Bendur Church, and

• The “Bajjodi Ratna” Award from Bajjodi Church.

In recognition of his lifelong contribution to Konkani literature, the Sandesha Foundation for Culture and Education is pleased to confer upon Shri M. Patrick the “Sandesha Konkani Literature Award – 2026.”

Sandesha Tulu Literary Award 2025: Dr Indira Heggade

Dr Indira Heggade was born in 1949 in Kinnigoli, Dakshina Kannada district, at Elatturu Guthu, as the daughter of Sindhu Sedthi and Raju Setti. She has written important works in both Tulu and Kannada on Tulunadu, Tulu culture, Tulu language, Tulu literature, and Tulu research.

Dr Indira Heggade has travelled widely within India and abroad, enriching her experiences and perspectives. Therefore, her writings bear both literary and research significance. She has authored research-oriented works such as Tuluvere Atil Aragane and Baragere Barambu – Tuluvere Puncha Naadondu. With the intention of making the importance of Tulunadu known to Kannada readers, she has also produced several works in Kannada. From her pen have emerged three short-story collections, five novels, seven research works, one poetry collection, two biographies, three travelogues, one translation, and two edited volumes.

She has also written books and articles on several important themes, such as:Bantaru – A Socio-Cultural Study, The Matrilineal Culture of Tulunadu, The Garodi Tradition of Tulunadu, Religious Freedom and Women in Tulunadu, and Measures and Units in the Inscriptions of Tulunadu, among others.

While working in Bengaluru, she served as Secretary and later Vice-President of the Karnataka Women Writers’ Association, Bengaluru, as Founder President of the Shamba Thought Forum, and as Vice-President and later President of the Bengaluru District History Academy. Dr Indira Hegde has also contributed her service to many other organisations, such as the Bengaluru Bunts’ Association, Tulu Koota, Kannada Shakti Kendra, and several others.

She has been honoured with the Karnataka Janapada Academy Award and the Tulu Sahitya Academy Honorary Award, as well as recognitions such as the Successful Woman Entrepreneur Award and awards from prestigious organisations, including the Kannada Sahitya Parishat, Bengaluru; Tuluverenkulu; Kannada Janashakti Kendra; and the B.M. Sri Pratishtana, among many others.

In recognition of Dr Indira Hegde’s outstanding service to Tulu literature and, more broadly, to Tulunadu itself, Sandesha Cultural Foundation is happy to honour her with the Sandesha Tulu Literary Award 2026.

Sandesha Media Award – 2025: Smt. Tungarenuka

Mrs Tungarenuka was born in Shettikere village of Chikanayakanahalli in Tumakuru district, into an agricultural family, as the daughter of freedom fighter S. K. Ganganna and S. K. Chennaveeramma. She has completed over three and a half decades in journalism. She began her professional life as a bank employee, and at first started writing occasional articles for Lankesh Patrike, which marked the beginning of her literary and journalistic journey. Later, under the editorship of noted journalist V. N. Subba Rao, she worked as a journalist for Namma Nīvu and Taaraloka magazines. She further enriched her experience by working for Ee Sanje (Abhimani Publications), the film weekly Aragini, the daily Samyukta Karnataka, and the weekly Karmaveera. For nearly five years, she worked in the Kannada section of ETV, where she became popular for conducting over a hundred “Weekend Special” programmes.

As a senior journalist in the Kannada film industry, Tunga Renuka has interviewed and published conversations with numerous famous artistes such as Dr Rajkumar, Vishnuvardhan, Ambarish, Puneeth Rajkumar, Yash, Sudeep, Jayamala, Jayanthi, Aarti, and many others. All these interviews are available on the Shambhu Creations YouTube channel.

She set a record by working as the Editor of Chitra film magazine continuously for twenty-two years. For the past nearly four years, she has been serving as the Executive Editor of ‘Priyanka’ monthly magazine, a favourite among women readers.

As a member of the Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy, Tunga Renuka has, through her writings, brought to light various lesser-known aspects of the film world. Though she always kept herself away from awards, she could not avoid at least one of the Press Club Awards. Sandesha Cultural Foundation is happy to honour her with the Sandesha Media Award 2026.

Sandesha Konkani Music Award 2025: Shri Simon Pais

Born and raised in a musically rich environment, Simon Pais has devoted his life to the world of music and liturgical service. From a very young age, he was actively involved in choirs, music composition, and worship leadership. He has completed six grades in Western Classical Music (Theory) from the Trinity College of Music, London, and three grades in Practical Music. He has also completed a course in sound recording at Jyoti Technical Institute, Bengaluru.

Since 2005, Simon Pais has been continuously involved in conducting choirs, composing music, arranging liturgical hymns, and training upcoming singers and musicians. He has served as music director, choir conductor, and liturgical music trainer in many parishes and institutions. He has trained numerous youth in church music and has played a key role in preserving and promoting Konkani, Kannada, and Hindi hymns in the liturgical space.

Through his ability to compose music, create albums, and mentor the younger generation, Simon Pais has made significant contributions to the world of Christian music ministry. He is currently associated with Swaranjali, Mangalore, where he plays an active role in choir training and cultural activities. His services have also extended to many other centres by way of workshops, seminars, recording guidance, and liturgical music training.

Recognising his immense contribution to church music, choir training, album production, and youth formation in music, Sandesha Foundation for Culture and Education® is pleased to confer upon Mr Simon Pais the Sandesha Konkani Music Award 2026.

Sandesha Art Award 2025: Srinivas G. Kappanna

Srinivas G. Kappanna, popularly known simply as Kappanna, is a renowned theatre organiser and lighting designer from Karnataka. While working in the Department of Information and Publicity, Government of Karnataka, he gathered like-minded friends and formed a troupe named “Nataranga”, through which he began staging plays. He also served successfully as both Registrar and President of the Karnataka Nataka Academy.

Kappanna organised folk performances at major national and international events, including the Asian Games held in Delhi in 1982, the 26th National Games in Delhi in 1985, and the SAARC Summit in Bengaluru in 1986, where he coordinated a festival featuring 2,000 folk artists. At the 19th National Games in Bengaluru in 1997, he arranged inaugural and valedictory performances involving 5,000 folk artistes. During the Suvarna Karnataka celebrations in 2006, he again coordinated a festival featuring 5,000 folk artistes. In addition, he has organised folk artistes’ festivals from Karnataka across various centres in India. In the national capital, he conducted “Janapada Jaatre”, involving 5,800 artistes from 250 troupes over two years. He also provided outstanding lighting design for festivals such as Hampi Utsav and Kadamba Utsav.

Kappanna has led teams of folk artists to the AKKA and NAVIKA conferences in the United States on four occasions. As art director for cultural exchange programmes conducted by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), he has travelled with performing troupes to Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Singapore, Germany, Paris, Turkey, and Syria, among other countries. He has also represented India in theatre workshops and study tours in Seoul (South Korea), East Germany, Italy, Japan, the Philippines, China, and several other nations.

He has been the recipient of numerous awards, including the Central Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, the Sriranga Award from Dhwani Foundation, Dubai, the B.V. Karanth Award from the Government of Karnataka, the Karnataka Rajyotsava Award, the Karnataka Nataka Academy Award, and the Alva’s Nudisiri Award, among many others.

In recognition of his exceptional service to theatre and folk arts, Sandesha Cultural Foundation is honoured to confer upon Srinivas G. Kappanna the Sandesha Kala Award.

Sandesha Education Award 2025: Dr Dattatreya Aralikatte

Dr Dattatreya Aralikatte, who has earned wide recognition through the art of puppetry, was born at Aralikatte in Sringeri as the son of Sri Ramarao and Smt. Lalitamma. He received specialised training in puppetry under the National Award–winning artist Late M. R. Ranganatha Rao, and today has numerous disciples across India.

Through his unique experiments and presentations, Dr Dattatreya has convincingly demonstrated that “puppetry is an effective educational aid.” He has not only presented puppetry performances in India and abroad but has also conducted innumerable workshops. His name has been immortalised in the global encyclopedia of puppetry.

He has performed at the 7th International Puppetry Festival in Iran, the Global Puppetry Festival in Brazil, and at puppetry festivals held in major centres in the United States, Russia, Poland, Israel, and India. Among those who can speak authoritatively on puppetry, Dr Dattatreya occupies a prominent place.

Recognising his expertise in string puppetry, the Sangeet Natak Akademi (Central Academy for Music, Dance and Drama) has honoured him with an award. He is also proficient in the art of printmaking. For his effective use of puppetry in education, he has been honoured by educational institutions such as Karnataka DSERT and the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).

Among the many honours he has received are the “Person of the Year” Award from a Biographical Institute in the United States, the Karnataka Yakshagana and Folk Academy Award, and the Kempegowda Award, among several others. In recognition of his service to puppetry and education, the National Virtual University has conferred upon him an Honorary Doctorate.

Taking note of the distinction Dr Dattatreya has achieved by integrating puppetry into the field of education, the Sandesha Cultural Foundation is proud to honour him with the Sandesha Education Award – 2026.

Sandesha Special Recognition Award: Navajeevan Rehabilitation Centre for the Disabled



The then Bishop of Ballari, His Excellency Bishop Ambrose Edanapally, had a special dream. To make this dream a reality, he invited the Cluny Sisters, who accepted the opportunity given by the Bishop as a challenge.

When the Cluny Sisters took charge of the rehabilitation centre, the then Provincial, Sister Marie Edel, selected Sister Scholastica, Sister Victoria, Sister Henry, and Sister Esther for this mission. Taking up this extremely demanding task, they travelled from village to village in and around Ballari and brought together hundreds of persons with special needs in one place. Thus, in 1987, the Navjeevan Rehabilitation Centre was established.

At the centre, persons with special needs are trained in various skills such as tailoring, typing, cooking, computers, music, and other vocational activities. Today, the rehabilitation centre has expanded beyond Ballari to include Hospet and now serves 72 villages. With the support of the Government, several welfare schemes have been implemented. Education suited to their abilities is provided to persons with disabilities such as visual impairment, hearing impairment, and physical disabilities.

In 2012, taking note of the problem of child labour, the District Commissioner of Ballari, His Excellency Bishop Henry D’Souza, Sister Victoria, and several other sisters joined hands to identify child labourers and rehabilitate them under the National Child Labour Project. Today, the institution renders its services to more than 2,000 children, from newborn infants onwards. Many beneficiaries have already found employment and are now standing on their own feet, leading independent lives.

Recognising the spirit of service, dedication, and commitment, the Sandesha Foundation for Culture and Education is proud to honour the Navjeevan Rehabilitation Centre, Ballari, with the Sandesha Special Service Award – 2025.