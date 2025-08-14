Sapna Crasta Receives ‘Pariksha Spoorthi Guru Shreshta Award’ for Excellence in Kannada Education

Mangaluru: Sapna Crasta, a distinguished Kannada teacher at Cambridge School, Paldane, Mangaluru, has been awarded the prestigious Pariksha Spoorthi Guru Shreshta Award 2025. The honor was jointly conferred by the Pariksha Spoorthi Foundation and the Mysuru District Kannada Sahitya Parishat, recognizing Ms. Crasta’s significant contributions to the field of Kannada education.

The Pariksha Spoorthi Guru Shreshta Award acknowledges Ms. Crasta’s exemplary work in promoting and teaching the Kannada language, particularly within the context of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) curriculum. Her innovative teaching methods and unwavering dedication have inspired students to not only excel academically but also develop a profound appreciation for the Kannada language and its rich cultural heritage.

Notably, Ms. Crasta’s students have consistently achieved outstanding results in their Class 10 board examinations, with many securing full marks in Kannada. This remarkable achievement is a testament to her ability to effectively convey complex concepts and foster a genuine enthusiasm for the language among her students.

Beyond academic achievements, Ms. Crasta’s efforts have cultivated a deeper understanding and respect for Kannada culture and literature. By instilling a sense of pride in their linguistic heritage, she has empowered her students to become ambassadors of the Kannada language. The award serves as a fitting tribute to Ms. Crasta’s commitment to educational excellence and her profound impact on the lives of her students. Her passion for teaching and her ability to inspire a love of learning have made her a role model for educators and a valuable asset to the Cambridge School community.