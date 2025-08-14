Udupi Bolsters Public Safety with Inauguration of ‘Shyena Drishti’ CCTV Surveillance Center

Udupi: Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, the Women & Child Development Minister and Udupi District In-charge Minister, inaugurated the ‘Shyena Drishti’ CCTV surveillance center in Udupi today, lauding the Udupi District Police Department for its proactive initiative in enhancing public safety through comprehensive CCTV coverage. The project, a collaborative effort between the district police and the Udupi Chamber of Commerce, aims to install strategically placed CCTV cameras across urban, rural, and border areas of the district.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony held at the Udupi Service Bus Stand, Minister Hebbalkar emphasized the crucial role of CCTV surveillance in deterring and preventing untoward incidents within the district. She expressed her appreciation for the Udupi Chamber of Commerce’s financial support, which made the ambitious project possible.

The ‘Shyena Drishti’ project encompasses the installation of 621 night vision cameras at 207 key junctions throughout the district. In addition, 20 Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras will be deployed at 10 border roads, enhancing the police’s ability to monitor vehicular traffic and identify potential security threats. The entire project, estimated to cost between Rs 2.5 and Rs 3 crore, has been entirely funded by the Udupi Chamber of Commerce. “On behalf of the district administration and the government, I extend my gratitude to the Chamber of Commerce for this significant contribution,” Minister Hebbalkar stated.

During the event, Minister Hebbalkar also addressed other topical issues. Regarding the Supreme Court’s decision to cancel the bail of actor Darshan and seven associates in the Renukaswamy murder case, she affirmed the importance of upholding judicial verdicts. “Once the court delivers a verdict, we all must respect it. As people who believe in the Constitution, we must abide by the court’s decisions,” she asserted.

When questioned about the possibility of a ministerial berth for the son of former minister K.N. Rajanna, Minister Hebbalkar reiterated the party’s commitment to adhering to the decisions of its high command. “In a democracy, everyone has the right to fight for their cause. However, ours is a party with a hierarchical structure. Whatever decision the high command takes will be final, and we will abide by it,” she explained.

Addressing concerns regarding delays in the Gruhalakshmi scheme payments, Minister Hebbalkar assured beneficiaries that the funds for June and July had been released. “The Gruhalakshmi scheme payments for June and July had been delayed. I have come to Udupi after ensuring that the funds are now released. It’s been about five or six days since the release, and everyone will receive the money soon. The pending June payments have been cleared, and the July payments will reach beneficiaries’ accounts within a few days. It is my hope that the July payments will be fully disbursed before the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi,” she confirmed.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Deputy Commissioner T.K. Swaroopa, Zilla Panchayat CEO Prateek Bayal, Superintendent of Police Hari Ram Shankar, and other officials from the police department. The ‘Shyena Drishti’ project is expected to significantly contribute to crime prevention and enhance the overall safety and security of the Udupi district.