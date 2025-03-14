Sarpanch dies of heart attack while dancing in Rajasthan village

Jaipur: In a tragic incident in Rajasthan’s Rajsamand, Sewantri village Sarpanch Vikas Dave (53) suffered a fatal heart attack while performing the traditional Ger dance during Holi celebrations. He suddenly collapsed, hitting his head on the ground.

Despite immediate attempts to revive him with CPR, he did not regain consciousness.

He was rushed to Charbhuja Hospital, where doctors referred him to Rajsamand Hospital. However, after examination, doctors declared him dead on arrival. The incident took place around 12.30 a.m. on Thursday. According to Vijay Sharma, a close associate of Dave’s family, the sarpanch appeared to be in good health before joining the dance.

He was seen laughing, enjoying, and energetically participating in the Ger dance. He had completed two rounds of dancing without showing any signs of fatigue. However, as the third round began, he suddenly stopped, collapsed, and lost consciousness.

Villagers immediately gave him water and a retired compounder attempted CPR, but he remained unresponsive.

Vikas Dave, a native of Kasar village, had been serving as the Sarpanch of Sewantri for 10 years. He is survived by his wife, a son, and a daughter.

The increasing cases of sudden heart attacks in Rajasthan remain a growing concern.

This unfortunate incident, which happened during the Holi festival, has left the entire village in mourning.

A video of the tragic moment has surfaced, showing Vikas Dave collapsing mid-dance as villagers rush to assist him. The DJ was immediately stopped, and he was taken to the hospital, but doctors were unable to save him.

The death of Vikas Dave, a well-respected leader known for his contributions to village development, has left a profound impact on the local community. His sudden passing is being mourned by villagers, who describe his demise as a great loss to the area.