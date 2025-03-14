Schoolgirls hospitalised after miscreants throw chemical-laced colours during Holi in Karnataka’s Gadag

Gadag: In a shocking incident, at least seven schoolgirls were hospitalised after a gang of miscreants poured chemical-laced colours on them while celebrating Holi in Lakshmeshwar town of Gadag district of Karnataka, on Friday.

Out of the seven schoolgirls, the condition of four girls turned critical as they developed breathlessness and chest pain. They were shifted to the Gadag Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) for further treatment, while the remaining girls are receiving treatment at the local government hospital in Lakshmeshwar, according to the preliminary information.

The incident has sparked public outrage, and the parents of the victims have rushed to the hospital. Given the seriousness of the case, the police have launched a manhunt for the gang of miscreants.

According to the police, the schoolgirls were waiting at the bus stand near Suvarnagiri Tanda, Lakshmeshwar town, to board a bus and go to school as all of them were supposed to write their exams today.

A gang of miscreants arrived on bikes, stopped near the bus stand, and began throwing colours at them. As the school bus arrived in time, the girls managed to board it. However, the gang chased the bus on bikes, boarded the vehicle, and specifically targeted the seven schoolgirls, pouring chemical-laced colours on them, sources said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the liquid contained a mixture of cow dung, eggs, phenol, and colours. Upon exposure, the girls unknowingly ingested small amounts of the substance, causing them to experience breathlessness and other symptoms.

The students fell sick and were immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The scenes at the hospital were heart-wrenching, with the girls struggling to breathe and suffering from severe chest pain. Senior police officers arrived at the hospital, assuring parents that strict action would be taken against the culprits.

The accused managed to escape on bikes, and the police are gathering information from locals and other passengers on the school bus to track them down. More details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses. Authorities have yet to issue an official statement on the case.



