Satheesan govt eyes new broad gauge High Speed Rail project for Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: The United Democratic Front government led by Chief Minister V. D. Satheesan has formally buried Kerala’s controversial SilverLine project and is eyeing an alternative broad-gauge high-speed rail corridor, setting the stage for a major political and infrastructure debate in the State.

The move assumes significance as it was Satheesan himself, during his tenure as Leader of the Opposition, who spearheaded one of Kerala’s biggest political campaigns against the Rs 63,000 crore SilverLine project, both inside the Assembly and on the streets.

The project had triggered widespread protests over land acquisition, environmental concerns and displacement fears, particularly after the previous Communist Party of India-Marxist-led government began placing controversial yellow survey stones across several districts.

Throughout the agitation, Satheesan had repeatedly promised that a future UDF government would scrap what he termed an unviable financially and environmentally disastrous project.

The campaign had also drawn strong criticism from Metro Man E. Sreedharan, who opposed the SilverLine model and questioned the decision to adopt standard gauge instead of the Indian Railways-compatible broad gauge system.

With the UDF now in power, the government has begun shaping a fresh proposal aligned with Railway Ministry policies.

The new plan envisages a broad-gauge semi-high-speed rail corridor capable of handling both passenger services, including Vande Bharat Express trains, and freight movement.

The proposed corridor is expected to cover the 580-km stretch from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod in nearly four-and-a-half hours with trains operating at speeds up to 160 kmph.

The government is also considering a largely elevated alignment built on pillars to minimise land acquisition and environmental impact.

Officials indicated that the State would seek the direct guidance of Sreedharan before approaching the Railway Ministry for approvals and technical support.

A fresh feasibility study is expected to begin shortly. Revenue Minister A. P. Anil Kumar has meanwhile ordered the removal of nearly 8,000 yellow boundary stones installed during the SilverLine land acquisition process at an estimated cost of Rs 1.62 crore.

Landowners would also be formally informed that acquisition proceedings have been cancelled.

The proposed corridor is expected to integrate with the existing railway network at regular intervals and may also include Roll-on/Roll-off freight systems linked to the Vizhinjam International Seaport, potentially giving a major boost to cargo logistics and industrial growth.

Political observers are now closely watching how the Left Democratic Front opposition, led by Pinarayi Vijayan, responds, as the very project once championed by the Left has now been decisively dismantled by the government that rose to power opposing it.