Saying ‘No’ to Drug Addiction is Key to a Good Life: Advice from a Recovered Victim

Mangaluru: “In my college days, out of a desire for show and a craze for freedom in my life, I became addicted to drugs. I suffered physically and mentally, and trying to get out of it made not only me but also my mother hang her head in shame in front of society. Therefore, learn to say ‘No’ to any kind of drug addiction,” advises Beena, who has emerged from nearly 12 years of drug addiction and is now creating awareness against this addiction.

She shared her experiences while addressing students from various colleges who participated in the International Day Against Drug Abuse organized by the Mangaluru City Police Department under the auspices of the National Service Scheme (NSS) unit of Nitte Institute of Professional Education at the Kudmul Ranga Rao Town Hall in Mangaluru on Thursday.

“My journey of drug addiction started with cigarettes, beer, wine, and marijuana during my college days. Despite having a well-paying job and the opportunity to travel abroad, it alienated me from my mother and made me devoid of emotions. One day, unable to overcome this addiction, I decided to end my life and called my mother, whose comforting words made me come back to her. However, I had to struggle immensely to recover from my already deteriorated mental and physical health. Some decisions we make when we don’t know how to lead our lives not only affect us but also make our families hang their heads in shame for a lifetime. We should not allow that to happen. The number of women becoming victims of the crime of drug addiction is also increasing, and there is a need for de-addiction centers for women,” opined Beena.