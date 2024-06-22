SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar dissolves all units of his party

New Delhi: After a setback in the recent Lok Sabha election, Om Prakash Rajbhar, the chief of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), on Saturday dissolved all units of the party.

The party’s National General Secretary, Arvind Rajbhar, issued a letter stating that all major units, including the Uttar Pradesh executive committee, the Purvanchal, Madhyanchal, Bundelkhand, and Paschimanchal units at the regional, district, Assembly and block levels, along with all the fronts and cells have been dissolved with an immediate effect.

Following the defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, the party’s focus is now on the 2027 Assembly elections.

Notably, SBSP lost the only seat — Ghosi — it contested in the recently concluded general elections. Arvind Rajbhar, son of the party chief, contested from this parliamentary constituency but was defeated by Samajwadi Party’s Rajeev Rai.

The defeat led the party to review its performance, following which the decision to dissolve all units was made.

Party leaders have stated that after dissolving all executive bodies, a new organisation will be formed with fresh vigour to focus on reestablishing itself for the upcoming 2027 Assembly elections.