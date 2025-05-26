SC Collegium recommends appointment of five new HC Chief Justices

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Collegium on Monday made recommendations to the Centre regarding the appointments of Chief Justices of the High Courts of Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Gauhati, Patna, and Jharkhand.

The SC Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai, recommended that Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva be appointed as Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Last week, the Centre issued a notification regarding the appointment of Justice Sachdeva as Acting Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh HC after Chief Justice Suresh Kumar Kait retired on May 23.

“In exercise of the power conferred by Article 223 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva, Judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, to perform the duties of office of the Chief Justice of that High Court with effect from 24.05.2025 consequent upon the retirement of Shri Justice Suresh Kumar Kait, Chief Justice, Madhya Pradesh High Court on 23.05.2025,” said a notification issued by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice on May 22.

The apex court Collegium on Monday also recommended that Justice Vibhu Bakhru of the Delhi High Court be appointed as Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court.

Justice N.V. Anjaria, the incumbent Chief Justice of Karnataka HC, has been recommended to be appointed as a Judge of the Supreme Court.

Further, the top court Collegium recommended that Justice Ashutosh Kumar of the Patna High Court be appointed as Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court. Justice Vijay Bishnoi, presently functioning as Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, has been recommended to be elevated as a Judge of the Supreme Court.

In its statement, the SC Collegium resolved to recommend that Justice Vipul Manubhai Pancholi be appointed as Chief Justice of the Patna High Court. Further, it recommended that Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan, currently serving in the Himachal Pradesh High Court, be appointed as the Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court, consequent upon the transfer of the incumbent Chief Justice M.S. Ramachandra Rao.