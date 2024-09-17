SC issues notice on BJP leader’s plea challenging withdrawal of consent to CBI probe against Shivakumar

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice on a plea filed by Karnataka BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal questioning the Congress government’s decision to withdraw consent for a CBI probe against Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar in a disproportionate assets case.

In November last year, the state cabinet took a decision to withdraw consent for the CBI probe accorded by the previous BJP government.

BJP MLA Yatnal moved the Karnataka High Court challenging the state government’s decision to withdraw consent for the CBI probe.

In his petition, he claimed that the government’s move was aimed at scuttling the CBI probe, and an attempt was being made to interfere with the judiciary.

However, the Karnataka High Court, in its decision delivered on August 29, said that the CBI can move Supreme Court, which should decide the matter between the state government and the CBI.

“It would be more appropriate if the Supreme Court examines the matter, as the High Court’s decision in this connection might be inappropriate,” said a bench of Justices K. Somashekar and Umesh M Adiga.

The CBI had also questioned the Congress government’s decision to withdraw the consent given to the CBI to investigate the disproportionate case against Shivakumar by the Yediyurappa-headed BJP government on September 25, 2019.

It was alleged that Shivakumar amassed properties worth Rs 74 crore between 2013 and 2018, which were deemed disproportionate against his known sources of income.

In November last year, the Karnataka HC had allowed Shivakumar to withdraw his petition challenging the CBI investigation against him in the disproportionate assets case following the state government’s move to withdraw consent for the probe.

The incumbent Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led Congress government handed over to the Lokayukta for investigation following the withdrawal of the consent to the CBI.