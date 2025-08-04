SC summons Bihar IPS officer for supporting accused

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has summoned a senior Bihar police officer to appear in-person after he submitted an affidavit supporting the accused in a criminal case.

A Bench of Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and S.V.N. Bhatti issued a show cause notice to IPS officer Ashok Mishra, the then Superintendent of Police of Bihar’s Samastipur, for what it called a “most casual manner” of filing an affidavit before the apex court.

Mishra is now posted as Superintendent of Police (G), Special Branch at Police Headquarter in Patna.

Mishra’s conduct came under scrutiny after the state of Bihar filed a counter-affidavit dated April 4, 2025, supporting the accused — overlooking the fact that the crime had been registered by the Bihar Police and had led to a conviction following due investigation and prosecution.

In an order passed on May 19, the apex court directed the impleadment of IPS Mishra – the then Samastipur SSP – as a respondent in the matter and ordered him to file a personal affidavit explaining his stance.

When the matter came up again for hearing on August 1, the Justice Amanullah-led Bench perused IPS Mishra’s explanation in which he attributed the controversial portions of the affidavit to “inadvertence/oversight” and tendered an unconditional apology.

However, the apex court expressed surprise that such a stand was taken and observed that the deponent had affirmed the affidavit in a most casual manner.

In sharp remarks, the Supreme Court said, “If this is the seriousness shown by a senior officer towards this Court, one can well understand the approach towards other Courts.”

Observing that an unconditional apology would not suffice, the Justice Amanullah-led Bench decided to take judicial notice of what it termed “conduct prejudicial to the interest of the State and the rule of law.”

“Accordingly, we put Mr. Ashok Mishra, I.P.S., on notice and issue show cause to him to explain to us as to why this Court may not take a strict view of the matter and pass appropriate orders against him,” the top court ordered, directing the official to appear in person on August 19.