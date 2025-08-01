School Driver Dies of Heart Attack in Udupi, Timely Action Averts Potential Tragedy

Udupi: A school van driver, identified as Moideen Bava (65), a resident of Neere Bailoor in Karkala, tragically passed away this morning due to a heart attack while on duty. Bava was employed as a driver for Kendriya Vidyalaya, situated in Pragathinagar, Manipal, and was transporting students at the time of the incident.

According to reports, Bava experienced sudden chest pain while driving. Demonstrating remarkable presence of mind, he immediately brought the vehicle to a halt, preventing a potentially catastrophic accident. Recognizing the severity of his condition, Bava sought assistance from Nityananda Olakadu, a passerby and local social worker.

Olakadu responded swiftly, arranging for an ambulance to transport Bava to Ajjarakadu District Hospital. Despite the prompt action, medical professionals at the hospital pronounced Bava dead upon arrival.

Authorities have commended Bava’s quick thinking and responsible actions in stopping the van, which averted what could have been a major tragedy involving the students on board. The timely intervention of Nityananda Olakadu in securing medical assistance was also lauded.