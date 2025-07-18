‘School Leader’ Kannada Movie Completes 50 Successful Days

Mangaluru: School Leader, a Kannada comedy-drama film produced under the banner of Sun Matrix by K. Sathyendra Pai, was released on May 30 and has now completed 50 successful days of screening at Bharat Cinemas in Mangaluru, Udupi, and Puttur.

Announcing this at a press conference at the Mangaluru Press Club this morning, the film’s producer K. Sathyendra Pai said that the movie opened to a positive response in Bengaluru last week and is set to release in Shivamogga, Davangere, Thirthahalli, and other locations in the coming week. “The film reflects the strong support that coastal audiences continue to give to quality cinema. We are also planning to release it soon in Bahrain, Muscat, Dubai, Australia, and the USA,” he added.

With a realistic portrayal of high school life and a strong narrative grounded in democratic values, School Leader mirrors the challenges and aspirations of government schools today. Set in a once-thriving high school—now reduced to just 150 students and three overworked teachers—the story takes a turn when undisciplined rival student groups wreak havoc. A new physical education teacher with an unconventional mindset steps in—not to punish, but to reform. Through his empathetic and innovative methods, he instills a sense of responsibility among the students, setting the stage for meaningful change. “The film is both a tribute to and a wake-up call for the public education system,” said the film’s director Razak Puttur.

Featuring natural performances by hundreds of children alongside veteran actors, the film blends gentle humor, meaningful messages, memorable dialogues, and melodious music—creating a balanced and compelling cinematic experience.

Approximately 90 percent of the film was shot on the campus of SVS High School, Katapady. More than 120 child artists from 25 schools of Udupi, Mangaluru, and surrounding areas have acted in the film. Accompanying them are well-known Tulu actors including Aravind Bolar, Bhojaraj Vamanjoor, Deepak Rai Panaje, Sudarshan Puttur, Pencil Box heroine Deeksha D. Rai, Nagesh Kamath Katapady, Sreejay Ganjimath, Drisha Kodagu, Tanmay R. Shetty (Mangaluru), and Yashas P. Suvarna (Katapady) in key roles.

The film is written and directed by Razak Puttur, who had earlier helmed Pencil Box (2019), a film nominated for a state award. School Leader features cinematography by Mohan Padre, music by Jaykarthi, editing by Sachin Ram, and associate direction by Akshath Vittla. Distribution has been supported by Sachin S. Uppinangady and Balakrishna Shetty of Puttur.

Captivating audiences across all age groups, School Leader is widely expected to reach the 100-day milestone, according to enthusiastic viewers who have watched and appreciated the film.

Associate director Akshath Vittla, director of photography Mohan Padre, Narasimha Mallya and others were also present during the press meet.