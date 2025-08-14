School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya & Institute of Social Service to Commemorate Birth Centenary of Late Dr. Olinda Pereira

Mangalore: The School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya, with the Institute of Social Service, will commemorate the birth centenary of founder principal Dr. Olinda Pereira (1925–2025) on Friday, August 15, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. in the College Auditorium. The Roshni Alumni Association and the Center for Leadership and Social Development support the event.

Dr. Olinda Pereira, a pivotal figure in the realm of Social Work Education and community development, is widely recognized for establishing professional social work training in the state of Karnataka. Her unwavering dedication to upholding human dignity, promoting women’s empowerment, and ensuring the welfare of senior citizens continues to serve as an inspiration for successive generations of social workers and community leaders.

Sri. Vinay Kumar Sorake, a distinguished alumnus and former Urban Development Minister, will be the Chief Guest and Inaugurator. Rev. Fr. Cedric Prakash S.J., Human Rights Activist and Dr. Pereira’s nephew, will be the Guest of Honour.

Distinguished speakers will include Dr. Juliet Joseph C J, Provincial, Daughters of the Heart of Mary (India Province South); Ms. Eveleen Benis, Secretary, Institute of Social Service and Vishwas Trust; Ms. Vida Sequeira, President, Institute of Social Service, Mangalore; Dr. Sophia N Fernandes, Principal, School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya; and Mr. S. N. Gopinath, Chairman, Centre for Leadership and Social Development (CLSD).

The programme will include the release of a Special Centenary Edition of the Adelaide Journal of Social Work, presentations by Ms. Ciciliya Farida Goveas on the AMARA Project and “Dream Project” initiatives, and the announcement of the Roshni Impact Awards by Mr. Anand D’Silva. Cultural performances will honor Dr. Pereira’s legacy.

The event promises to be a sincere tribute to Dr. Pereira’s profound influence on social work education, her commitment to nurturing community leadership, and her unwavering dedication to service rooted in compassion. It will serve as a reminder of her lasting impact and continue to motivate those working towards a more just and equitable society.