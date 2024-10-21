Schools shut as heavy rains disrupt life in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Heavy rains disrupted life in Bengaluru on Monday morning, forcing the closure of schools for the day.

Due to the heavy downpour, office-goers, schoolchildren, and commuters faced severe inconvenience.

Due to the rain and waterlogging, the Bengaluru Urban District Administration declared a holiday for schoolchildren and kindergartens in the city.

All Anganwadi centres, as well as private and aided primary and high schools in Bengaluru City District have been closed for the day.

The Bengaluru traffic police department has issued an alert regarding waterlogging at Vaddarapalya Junction and slow vehicle movement towards Bengaluru International Airport.

The police have advised residents to contact the emergency helpline in case of any exigencies.

The city experienced heavy rain in the early hours, which inundated arterial roads in the Central Business District.

Water levels rose to two to three feet on Freedom Park Road, causing many autos and two-wheelers to stall.

Many two-wheeler riders were stuck in traffic for hours due to the flooding.

The traffic police have requested riders to use alternate routes, as the Panattur Railway Underbridge is also waterlogged.

The heavy rains resulted in slow-moving traffic in Varthur and Gunjur, located near the tech corridor.

Underpasses in Madivala, MCHS Colony, Sankey Road, Seven Ministers Quarters, Ganganagar, and K.R. Circle were waterlogged, triggering significant traffic jams during peak hours.

Khodays Junction, the Winds Manor Railway Underbridge, Sankey Road, and PG Halli Millers Road Underbridge are all waterlogged.

The Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Legislative Assembly, R. Ashoka, and former Deputy Chief Minister and BJP MLA, C.N. Ashwath Narayan, are visiting the rain-affected regions in Bengaluru and interacting with residents at Silk Board Junction.

Bengaluru received heavy rainfall last week and the district administration has announced a holiday for schools and colleges last week.



