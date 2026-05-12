Security lapse during PM Modi’s B’luru visit must be probed by NIA: K’taka BJP leader

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka minister and senior BJP leader B. Sriramulu on Tuesday demanded a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the alleged security lapse during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Bengaluru.

Addressing the media at the BJP’s state headquarters, Jagannath Bhavan in Bengaluru, Sriramulu alleged that the Congress-led Karnataka government had failed to provide adequate security to the Prime Minister during his visit.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is provided with proper security wherever he travels across the world. If there were lapses when he visited Karnataka, how can it be justified?” he questioned.

Sriramulu alleged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister G. Parameshwara appeared to view PM Modi only as the Prime Minister of BJP supporters and not of the entire country.

“He is the Prime Minister of the nation. There is always a security threat perception surrounding the Prime Minister, but the state government has failed to understand this,” he said.

Referring to the recovery of gelatin sticks along the Prime Minister’s designated convoy route near Bengaluru ahead of the visit, Sriramulu questioned the timing of the transfer of nearly 100 police inspectors by the state government.

“When the Prime Minister was visiting Bengaluru, the government transferred around 100 inspectors. What was the urgency behind such transfers? Gelatin sticks were found along the Prime Minister’s route. If anything untoward had happened, who would have taken responsibility?” he asked.

The BJP leader further alleged that Congress was upset over the BJP’s victory in the recent Assembly elections held in five states and accused the Karnataka government of lacking concern and respect for the Prime Minister.

Responding to questions regarding PM Modi’s recent appeal urging restraint in gold purchases and fuel consumption, Sriramulu criticised Congress leaders for attacking the statement.

“I have seen the criticism by Congress leader B.K. Hariprasad, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. They should remember the statements made earlier by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and then Finance Minister P. Chidambaram,” he said.

Sriramulu stated that the ongoing tensions involving the US, Iran and Israel have created a difficult global situation, affecting fuel imports and economic stability.

“The Prime Minister has only advised people to use petrol and diesel sparingly because importing them has become difficult in the current situation. There is no other intention behind the appeal,” he said.

He alleged that Congress leaders had forgotten similar statements made by Chidambaram during the UPA government and accused them of making irresponsible comments without understanding the economic context.

Sriramulu further praised PM Modi’s leadership, stating that India had gained global respect under his tenure after many years.

“The Prime Minister has advised restrained consumption to promote awareness among people and strengthen initiatives like Make in India. India’s economic condition is strong, and its GDP has improved. Congress leaders speak irresponsibly without understanding these realities,” he alleged.