Seers question intent as Congress leader Digvijaya Singh visits Ayodhya Ram Temple

Ayodhya: After former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader, Digvijaya Singh, visited Ayodhya and offered prayers at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on Ram Navami, seers and religious figures in the temple town reacted sharply, questioning the intent behind his visit while asserting that devotion to Lord Ram should rise above political positioning.

Mahant Sitaram Das of Saket Bhavan Temple took a critical view, alleging that leaders who had earlier questioned the existence of Lord Ram were now attempting to align themselves with the faith. He remarked that those who once described Ram Setu as fictional and opposed the construction of the temple were now making statements that appeared politically motivated.

Echoing similar sentiments, Arya Sant Varun Das Maharaj said that while Singh’s visit was welcome, it also raised questions about the shift in stance. He pointed out that several leaders who are now visiting Ayodhya had, in the past, opposed the Ram Mandir movement and even supported legal efforts against it. According to him, such visits should be accompanied by clarity and acknowledgment of past positions.

Maharaj Mahamandaleshwar Vishnu Das also questioned the Congress leader’s assertions, recalling that doubts had earlier been raised by him regarding the existence of Lord Ram. He said that the people of the country are aware of such statements and will judge the consistency of political leaders.

However, offering a more conciliatory perspective, former Babri Masjid litigant Iqbal Ansari emphasised the broader spiritual significance of Ayodhya and Lord Ram. He said that Ayodhya is a place of faith that connects people across communities, and that the importance of Ram Navami lies in devotion rather than political debate.

The reactions come after Singh, a former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, asserted during his visit that he had never opposed the construction of the Ram Temple and had even contributed Rs 1.10 lakh towards it. He maintained that his visit was purely religious and not politically motivated.

Singh’s trip to Ayodhya has reignited political discourse, but within the temple town, seers appear divided between doubt over political intent and the belief that faith in Lord Ram ultimately transcends party lines.