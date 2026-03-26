UAE: Indian national among two killed by falling debris of intercepted missile

Abu Dhabi: One Indian national was killed and another injured as two people died and three suffered injuries after the debris of a ballistic missile fell in UAE’s Abu Dhabi on Thursday following a successful interception by the country’s air defence systems.

“As part of the ongoing follow-up to the previously reported incident caused by falling debris following the successful interception of a ballistic missile by air defence systems, the incident has resulted in the deaths of two individuals of Pakistani and Indian nationality, and in injuries ranging from serious to moderate sustained by three individuals of Emirati, Jordanian and Indian nationality,” the Abu Dhabi Media Office wrote on X.

“The public is advised to obtain information only from official sources and to avoid spreading rumours or unverified information,” it added.

Earlier in the day, Abu Dhabi Media Office had said that authorities had responded to an incident involving falling debris in Sweihan street after the missile was intercepted by air defence systems.

“Abu Dhabi authorities have responded to an incident involving falling debris in Sweihan street, following the successful interception of a ballistic missile by air defence systems. The incident resulted in the deaths of two unidentified individuals, three injuries, and damage to a number of cars. Further updates will be provided in due course,” Abu Dhabi Media Office posted on X.

“The public is advised to obtain information only from official sources and to avoid spreading rumours or unverified information,” it added.

The ongoing conflict in West Asia began on February 28 following the strikes carried out by Israel and the US on Iran, which resulted in the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and top military officials. In response, Iran has launched drone and missile attacks targetting the US and Israeli facilities, regional capitals and allied forces in West Asia.

Earlier in the day, UAE’s Ministry of Defence said that its air defences were responding to incoming missile and drone threats from Iran. It advised people to adhere to the safety and security instructions issued by the authorities.

In a statement shared on X, UAE’s Ministry of Defence said, “UAE air defences are currently responding to incoming missile and drone threats from Iran. MOD asserts that the sounds heard are the result of the Air Defence Systems intercepting missiles and drones.”



