Self-styled mystic axes woman to death in J&K’s Handwara



Srinagar: A self-styled mystic was arrested by J&K Police on Saturday after he axed a 60-year-old woman to death in Handwara area of Kupwara district in north Kashmir.

Police said that a self-styled mystic named Ghulam Rasool alias Lassa Bab, axed a 60-year-old woman to death in his room in Chogal village of Handwara tehsil on Friday.

The self-styled mystic has been arrested and booked under relevant sections of law. Doctors have said that the so-called mystic is a madman.

The incident has sent shock waves throughout the Valley as credulous people, mostly women, seek favours from such people.