Senior Citizen Loses Rs 1.6 Crore in Online Fraud

Mangaluru: The CEN police received a complaint about a senior citizen losing Rs 1.6 crore in online fraud.

According to the police, the complainant received a call on his number from someone identifying himself as a police officer. He said that the complainant had sent a parcel from Mumbai to Thailand through FEDEX, which was held by Thai customs, and contained some illegal and contraband items. In this regard, a case is under investigation at the Mumbai Cyber Crime Branch.

The caller also threatened the complainant to deposit a certain amount and told him that if he refused to deposit the amount, his son and daughter studying abroad would be arrested.

The caller informed the complainant to deposit a certain amount as bond value which would be refunded once the case is over. As a result, the complaint deposited a total of Rs 1.6 cr in various accounts.

A case has been registered in the CEN PS with Crime No 65/2024 u/s 66(c), 66(d), and 420 IPC. Further investigation in this regard is on.