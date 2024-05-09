Sex video scandal: Kumaraswamy appeals to K’taka Governor to hand over probe to CBI

Bengaluru: A JD-S delegation led by former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy met Karnataka Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot on Thursday, and sought his intervention for a CBI probe into the sex video scandal involving JD-S MP Prajwal Revanna that is currently being investigated by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Karnataka Police.

Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna is the grandson of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, and son of JD-S MLA H.D. Revanna, who has been arrested for his alleged role in the kidnapping of a victim of the sex scandal involving his son.

JD-S state unit chief Kumaraswamy is the younger brother of H.D. Revanna.

After meeting the Governor, Kumaraswamy said, “It is impossible to expect a free, fair, and impartial inquiry from the SIT, as it is influenced and misguided by the state government. Therefore, the intervention of the Governor has been sought to recommend the case for a thorough inquiry by the CBI.”

Kumaraswamy also claimed that a conversation between BJP leader Devaraje Gowda and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has exposed the collusion, conspiracy, and involvement of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the Deputy CM in the SIT probe.

“There is a vested interest in tarnishing the image of former Prime Minister Deve Gowda and the JD-S,” he said.

Kumaraswamy also claimed that it is a well-known fact that Shivakumar was behind the distribution of more than 25,000 pen drives (containing alleged videos of sexual abuse involving his nephew Prajwal Revanna) in bus stands, parks, and other public places throughout the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency.

“The SIT investigation is biased, partial, and not transparent. It is also not as per the established procedures as they are threatening the alleged victims to file complaints,” Kumaraswamy alleged.

The state government has failed to stop the circulation of the alleged videos, causing a lot of agony, sorrow, and humiliation to the families of the victims, he claimed.

The activities of the SIT are controlled and monitored by the state government on a day-to-day basis, Kumaraswamy alleged, adding the SIT is working at the behest of the Chief Minister and the Deputy CM.

The former Chief Minister also appealed to the Governor to advise CM Siddaramaiah to drop Shivakumar from the Cabinet as he is the “mastermind in the circulation of the obscene videos”.



