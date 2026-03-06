Senior Citizens’ Ecumenical Lenten Program held in Mangalore

Mangaluru: The Mangalore Christian Council (MCC); the Commission for Ecumenism, Diocese of Mangalore; the All Karnataka United Christian Forum for Human Rights -Western Zone (AKUCFHR-WZ); and the Dakshina Kannada Area CSI Karnataka Southern Diocese along with the Senior Citizens’ Welfare Association, St Francis Xavier Church, Bejai, organised the Senior Citizens’ Ecumenical Lenten Meditation on the morning of Thursday, March 05, 2026 at Bejai Church Hall in the city.

As many as 520 senior citizens from different churches, including Catholic, CSI, Syro Malabar, and Believers’ Easter Church, etc., participated in the gathering.

The program was inaugurated by the Bishop of Mangalore, Most Rev. Dr. Peter Paul Saldana, along with the Bishop of the CSI Karnataka Southern Diocese, Rt. Rev. Hemachandra Kumar, the day’s Speaker, Sr. Dr. Mable Dmello B.S., Parish Priest of Bejai, Rev. Dr. JB Saldanha, the Secretary for MCC and Diocesan Ecumenical Commission As well as Treasurer of AKUCFHR – WZ, Rev. Rupesh Madtha, another Secretary for MCC, Rev. M. Prabhuraj, the Secretary for AKUCFHUR -WZ, Rev. Goldin J Bangera, and Bejai Senior Citizens’ Welfare Association President Mrs. Cony Saldanha. The inauguration was done by lighting the lamp.

The Bejai Senior Citizens sang a prayer song after which Rev. Goldin J. Bangera conducted the opening prayer. Rev. Dr. J B Saldanha welcomed the gathering and especially the esteemed guests with flowers.

Bishops in their brief messages highlighted the significance of spirituality in the lives of senior citizens and also the need for Ecumenical Prayer Services today. Sr. Dr. Mable Dmello B.S. gave practical tips for the senior citizens to grow gracefully and spiritually.

The senior citizens of Bejai acted out a beautiful skit and also enacted an Action Song. Members of CSI Shanthi Cathedral Church, as well as Sushanthi Church, Markara Hill, led hymns.

The police officers from Kadri Police Station took the opportunity to be present at the end and make the senior citizens aware of the latest digital scams. They explained the precautionary methods.

Rev. M. Prabhuraj proposed the vote of thanks; Rev. Rupesh Madtha conducted a prayer for peace, especially in the Middle East, and also a prayer before meals. Mrs. Maisie D’Souza compered the program. Breakfast and lunch were served to the participants.