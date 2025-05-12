Senior Congress Leader Leena Mathias Dies in Road Accident Near Shirva

Udupi: Leena Mathias, a prominent and long-serving Congress leader from the Shirva area, has died following a road accident on Sunday. Mrs. Mathias succumbed to her injuries late Sunday night after treatment proved unsuccessful.

The incident occurred near the Irmiji Church in Shirva. According to preliminary reports, Mrs. Mathias was standing near the church when she was struck by a car traveling from Belman towards Shirva. The impact resulted in severe injuries, including bleeding to the abdomen, head, and hands, rendering her unconscious at the scene.

Immediately following the accident, Mrs. Mathias was transported to Shirva Primary Health Center for initial medical attention. Due to the severity of her injuries, she was subsequently transferred to Udupi Adarsh Hospital for specialized treatment and further evaluation, as recommended by medical professionals. Despite the efforts of the medical team, Mrs. Mathias passed away later that night.

The Shirva Police Station has registered a case regarding the incident and is currently investigating to determine the precise circumstances surrounding the accident.

Leena Mathias was a highly respected figure within the Congress party and the local community. She previously served as the Vice President of the Udupi District Panchayat and as a member of the Shirva Gram Panchayat, demonstrating her long-standing commitment to public service. Known as a close associate of the late senior Congress leader Oscar Fernandes, Mrs. Mathias was deeply involved in party affairs and actively participated in various political activities throughout her career. Her death marks a significant loss for the Congress party in the Udupi district and the Shirva community as a whole.