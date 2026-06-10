Tulu Koota Kuwait Hosts Successful Free Medical Consultation Program, Benefiting 100 Community Members

Kuwait: Tulu Koota Kuwait (TKK), a prominent cultural association dedicated to the Tulu-speaking community, successfully organized a Free Medical Consultation Program on Friday, May 22, 2026. Held at the Badr Medical Center in Farwaniya, Kuwait, the initiative provided vital healthcare services to approximately 100 individuals, underscoring TKK’s unwavering commitment to community well-being.

Established in 2000, Tulu Koota Kuwait has diligently served its community for 26 years, fostering unity through language and safeguarding the rich cultural heritage of Tulu Nadu. Affiliated with the Embassy of India in Kuwait, the association consistently supports a wide array of educational, cultural, and welfare initiatives, embodying its foundational objectives.

The recent medical program was meticulously designed to elevate health awareness and facilitate convenient access to essential medical advice and preventative healthcare services. A team of highly qualified healthcare professionals offered comprehensive consultations, health assessments, and expert guidance on maintaining a healthy lifestyle and effectively managing common health conditions. This proactive approach aims to empower individuals with the knowledge and resources necessary for optimal health.

In a gesture of hospitality and care, breakfast was thoughtfully provided to all attendees, ensuring their comfort and well-being throughout the program. Participants universally expressed profound appreciation for the invaluable opportunity to receive professional medical advice within such an accessible and convenient setting. Beyond individual consultations, the program served as a crucial platform to emphasize the paramount importance of regular health check-ups and the early detection of potential medical conditions, fostering a culture of proactive health management within the community.

Mr. Vijay Kumar Kairangala, the dynamic President of Tulu Koota Kuwait, extended his sincere gratitude to all entities and individuals instrumental in the program’s success. He acknowledged the invaluable support and cooperation from the management, community members, volunteers, and the dedicated medical team of Badr Medical Center. Furthermore, President Kairangala lauded the tireless efforts of the organizers and volunteers whose meticulous planning and execution ensured the seamless conduct of the event.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Abdul Razak, TKK Advisor and Manager at Badr Medical Center, commended Tulu Koota Kuwait for orchestrating this noble initiative. He highlighted the significant impact of such health-focused programs in enhancing public well-being and emphasized their critical role in fostering a healthier community.

The consultation camp also welcomed Mr. Paresh Patidar from Al Mulla International Exchange Company, who lauded Tulu Koota Kuwait’s endeavors. Mr. Patidar praised the association’s steadfast commitment to social welfare and community service, underscoring the tangible and positive impact of its activities on society at large.

The enthusiastic participation of approximately 100 community members serves as a testament to the growing demand for accessible healthcare services within the region. It also powerfully illustrates the profound positive impact achievable through collaborative community outreach programs, highlighting the collective strength in addressing societal needs.

Capturing the essence of the event, photographs were expertly taken by Mr. Sahil D’Souza. Refreshments for the dedicated committee members were generously sponsored by Sangeetha Restaurant, Salmiya.

Tulu Koota Kuwait extends its profound gratitude to the esteemed event sponsors for their invaluable contributions and unwavering support: Al Mulla Exchange, Badr Medical Center, Farwaniya, M.A. Hyther Group, and Al Ahleia Insurance Co. Their continued partnership is instrumental in enabling TKK to execute such impactful community initiatives.