Senior Journalist Sheshagiri Bhat Commits Suicide in Brahmavar

Brahmavar: Sheshagiri Bhat, a senior journalist and Vice Principal of Crossland College in Brahmavar, tragically passed away this morning. He was 45 years old.

Mr. Bhat, a long-time resident of the Brahmavar taluk, reportedly died by suicide at his residence in the Aroor area. He was found at his home earlier today.

For many years, Mr. Bhat served as a reporter for Prajavani newspaper, covering the Brahmavar taluk. He was well-regarded in the community and remembered as a soft-spoken and dedicated journalist. In addition to his journalistic endeavors, he held the position of Vice Principal at Crossland College in Brahmavar.

While reports suggest that Mr. Bhat had been experiencing depression in recent days, the specific circumstances leading to his death are currently under investigation. The Brahmavar Police Station is conducting a thorough inquiry into the matter.

Mr. Bhat is survived by his wife, son, father, and mother, along with numerous relatives and friends.