Seven-day shutdown for B’luru mall for insulting farmer, says K’taka Minister in Assembly

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Thursday announced in the Assembly that the mall in Bengaluru where a farmer was insulted and not allowed entry will be shut for seven days.

Minister for Urban Development and Town Planning Bhyrathi Suresh made the announcement on the floor of the House. “As per the government laws, the GT Mall will be shut for seven days for denying entry to the farmer into the mall,” Minister Suresh stated,

The BJP raised the issue reported on Wednesday and demanded strict action against the mall to send a message. Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka stated that the government should initiate an action without fail.

Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa said that the government will take action after getting the report over the incident. “The dignity and self-respect of a person is of paramount importance. It can’t be compared to anything,” he said.

Ashoka insisted that instead of waiting for the report, action should be taken immediately.

Laxman Savadi, Congress MLA intervened and urged the government not to beat around the bush by stating that they would get a report regarding the incident. “It is time to show concern for farmers. There is no need to wait for a report or to form a committee. As per the rule, disconnect the electric connection to the mall for seven days,” he demanded.

On Tuesday evening, a septuagenarian farmer Fakirappa from Haveri district, accompanied by his son Nagaraj and wife Mallamma, was denied entry to GT World Mall on Magadi Road, in Bengaluru citing his attire as he was clad in dhoti.

The incident sparked a row as the video of the incident went viral on social media. The management of the mall tendered an apology and the security guard also apologised for the incident.

Fakirappa’s family had booked tickets for a Kannada movie and his family was stopped at the entrance despite having the tickets. The security guards maintained that the clad in dhoti were not allowed in the mall.



