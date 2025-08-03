Seven injured as passenger bus overturns in MP’s Shahdol

Shahdol: A passenger bus overturned near the Nipaniya forest post in the Papaundh police station area of Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol district, leaving seven passengers injured, one of whom is reported to be in critical condition.

The incident occurred around 10.30 p.m. on Saturday when the driver of the private bus reportedly veered off the road at a sharp turn. The bus was en route from Byahari to Sarsi

According to police sources, the front wheel of the bus became lodged in mud due to drizzle, causing the vehicle to lose control and overturn along the roadside.

There were approximately 18 passengers on board at the time.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of panic and screaming as the bus toppled. Local residents quickly alerted authorities, and Papaundh Police Station in-charge Brijendra Mishra arrived at the scene with his team.

Speaking to IANS, Mishra said three injured persons approached him directly, while others with minor injuries were taken to a nearby hospital and may have returned home.

Only one person was admitted to the local community health centre, complaining of severe chest pain. He may have been later shifted to the district hospital on his own, the officer said and added that, fortunately, the accident did not result in any fatalities or serious injuries.

With assistance from villagers, all passengers were safely extracted from the wreckage.

The police officer confirmed that the rescue operation was slightly hampered by the rain, but a swift community response helped mitigate further harm.

The overturned bus was later removed from the site using an earthmoving machine and placed safely off the road to restore traffic flow.

Police have launched a formal inquiry into the incident, focusing on road conditions, vehicle maintenance, and driver conduct.

This accident adds to a troubling pattern of bus mishaps in Shahdol district. In May 2023, a bus carrying passengers to a political event overturned near Gaghar Naka, resulting in three fatalities and over 20 injuries. Another incident in September 2024 saw 15 passengers injured when a bus en route to Chhattisgarh lost control and collided with a power pole near Singhpur.