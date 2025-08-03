South Korea on high alert amid heavy rain forecast

Seoul: Heavy rain is expected to affect most regions of South Korea on Sunday, with downpours of up to 150 millimetres forecast in southern areas through Tuesday, the state weather agency said.

Rain will begin in the southwestern provinces and Jeju during the day, then gradually spread to the southeastern and central regions before covering most of the country, except for areas along the East Sea, reports Yonhap news agency, quoting the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

The rainfall is expected to continue through Tuesday, with precipitation reaching up to 150 mm in the southern regions, including the southern port city of Busan. The administrative city of Sejong and other central regions are forecast to receive up to 100 mm of rain.

In particular, heavy downpours of 50 to 80 mm per hour are expected at night along parts of the southern coast of South Jeolla Province, around Mount Jiri and in Jeju’s mountainous areas, the agency added.

Strong winds are also forecast for the west coast of South Jeolla Province, with gusts exceeding 20 meters per second later in the day.

In preparation for heavy rains, the agricultural ministry has activated a 24-hour emergency response system through Tuesday in coordination with local governments and relevant agencies. On-site response efforts have been strengthened in flood- and landslide-prone areas.

South Gyeongsang Province raised its emergency response posture to Level 1 earlier in the day, as a preliminary heavy rain advisory was issued for parts of its region.

Heavy rainfall is expected to be concentrated on southern coastal areas and around Mount Jiri, which suffered significant damage during torrential rains in July, raising concerns over potential additional damage.

North Jeolla Province also activated a Level 1 emergency response system after a preliminary heavy rain advisory was issued for 10 cities and counties in the province.

“Residents are urged to monitor the weather updates frequently, avoid unnecessary outings as much as possible and steer clear of risky areas, such as riverside trails, slopes and low-lying roads. Visitors at beaches and campgrounds should exercise caution and evacuate in advance, if needed,” a local government official said.

Last month, South Korea was hit by heavy rains and landslides, which took 23 lives and left five others unaccounted for nationwide.

As the rain moves in, heat wave advisories are expected to be gradually lifted or eased.

Daytime high temperatures will range between 29 and 34 degrees Celsius, similar to or slightly higher than seasonal norms, the KMA said.