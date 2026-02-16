Seven workers killed in major fire at chemical factory in Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi

Jaipur: A devastating fire at a chemical manufacturing unit in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, claimed the lives of seven workers on Monday morning, while two others were feared trapped inside the premises, officials said.

Authorities confirmed that approximately 25 workers were present at the time of the incident. The fire broke out at around 9.30 a.m. at plot number G-1-118 B in the Khuskheda Karauli Industrial Area.

According to initial reports, the blaze erupted suddenly inside a private industrial unit and spread rapidly, engulfing large sections of the factory within minutes.

The RIICO Fire Brigade received information from the police control room at approximately 9.22 a.m., prompting an immediate emergency response.

Fire tenders from the Khuskheda and Bhiwadi fire stations were dispatched to the scene. Firefighters battled the flames for nearly one and a half hours before bringing the fire under control.

Additional District Magistrate Sumita Mishra stated that the incident first came to light during routine police patrolling in the area. Rescue operations were launched immediately upon confirmation of the fire. Police, fire brigade personnel, medical teams, and administrative officials swiftly reached the site and cordoned off the area to facilitate relief efforts.

The intensity of the blaze was severe, with several bodies recovered in a charred condition. Injured workers were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Authorities have yet to confirm the exact cause of the fire. Tijara Deputy Superintendent of Police Shivraj Singh is overseeing the preliminary investigation at the scene. Senior district officials, including the Superintendent of Police and the ADM, are conducting a detailed review of the situation.

The district administration has announced a magisterial inquiry to determine the cause of the fire and assess any lapses in safety protocols. The tragic incident has left the industrial area in shock and raised serious concerns regarding workplace safety standards.

Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra alleged that the government is doing nothing to protect the lives of people in the state. Speaking to IANS, he cited several incidents that took place in the recent past and said that the government is not serious about protecting the lives of people.