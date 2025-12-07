Several tourists among at least 23 killed in blaze at Goa nightclub

Goa: At least 23 people have been killed in a fire at a popular nightclub in the Indian resort city of Goa, officials said.

Several tourists were among the dead in the fire, which broke out at about midnight at a club in Arpora in the North Goa district, according to the Press Trust of India.

“Today is a very painful day for all of us in Goa. A major fire incident at Arpora has taken the lives of 23 people,” the chief minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant, wrote on X.

“I visited the incident site and have ordered an inquiry into this incident,. Those found responsible will face most stringent action under the law – any negligence will be dealt with firmly,” he added.

Sawant told journalists at the scene that “three to four” tourists had died. Three people died from burn injuries, while the others died from suffocation, he said.

Goa, a former Portuguese colony on the shores of the Arabian Sea, lures millions of tourists every year with its nightlife, sandy beaches and laidback coastal atmosphere.

Fires are common in India due to poor building practices, overcrowding and a lack of adherence to safety regulations.

Local media, citing police officials, said the fire was suspected to have been started by a “cylinder blast” but added that further investigation was required.

Local legislator Michael Lobo as saying firefighters and police were engaged in rescue efforts through the night.

Lobo added that officials would conduct a fire safety audit at similar venues to prevent similar incidents from occurring.

In May, at least 17 people died after a fire ripped through a three-storey building in the Indian city of Hyderabad.

A month before that, a fierce blaze broke out in a hotel in Kolkata, killing at least 15 people. Some people clambered out of windows and on to the rooftop to escape.

In 2024, at least 24 people died after a fire broke out at a packed amusement park arcade in the western state of Gujarat. Officials at the time attributed the high number of deaths and injuries at the arcade to a lack of proper safety standards, noting people were trapped as a temporary structure at the facility had collapsed near the entrance.