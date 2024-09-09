Sex video case: Karnataka HC adjourns Prajwal Revanna’s bail plea till Sep 12

Bengaluru: Karnataka High Court on Monday adjourned hearing on the bail plea of former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna in connection with the sex video scandal, to September 12.

The High Court bench headed by Justice M. Nagaprasanna further stated that an in-camera hearing order would be secured from the Chief Justice and counsels would be informed in this regard.

The bail plea was moved in connection with the case registered at Holenarasipura police station by the victim. The state government had submitted the request for in-house proceedings to the court in order to protect the privacy of the victims and the bench had stated that it would verify the request.

Senior counsel Prabhuling Navadgi, appearing for Prajwal Revanna, submitted that he was not provided with the charge sheet by the prosecution yet and demanded that it should be made available to him. The bench replied, “The charge sheet will be provided to you after the trial court considers the cognizance.”

Counsel Prabhuling Navadgi argued that the lodging of the rape case against his client is inappropriate. The rape charge was not made initially in the complaint. At the time of investigation, the charge of rape is being levelled, he maintained.

Prajwal is facing charges of sexually assaulting his 47-year-old maid and later sending porn videos to the victim’s daughter and threatening that her daughter would also meet the same fate.

Prajwal Revanna was arrested at the Bengaluru International Airport in the wee hours of May 30, when he was returning from Germany after his grandfather Deve Gowda and uncle H.D. Kumaraswamy, who is also Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, made a public appeal that he has to come and face authorities.

His father JD(S) MLA H.D. Revanna and mother Bhavani Revanna were jailed and out on bail in the kidnap and rape case linked to the sex video scam. His younger brother, JD (S) MLC Suraj Revanna, who was jailed for allegedly sexually assaulting male party workers, is also out on bail.