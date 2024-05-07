Sex videos: Court adjourns bail plea of JD(S) MLA Revanna in victim abduction case





Bengaluru: The Special Court for People’s Representatives, looking into the sex video victim’s abduction case on Tuesday, adjourned the bail plea submitted by former minister and JD(S) MLA HD Revanna, to Wednesday.

HD Revanna was arrested in connection with the kidnapping case registered against him by the son of one of the victims who was seen being sexually abused by his son Prajwal Revanna in the videos that were leaked.

The court questioned the counsel for former Prime Minister, HD Deve Gowda’s son, HD Revanna and asked how it could take up the bail plea when the accused has been sent to police custody till May 8.

The judge also asked that in case bail is given, how the police custody could continue?

The court has directed the Public Prosecutor representing the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to file objections on whether it can take up the bail petition while the accused is in police custody.

Senior counsel, CV Nagesh representing HD Revanna argued that his client had been dragged unnecessarily into the case and he should be given bail.

On the judge raising objections, Counsel Nagesh submitted that bail could be granted while being in police custody and mentioned past judgments by the Supreme Court and provisions in law.

HD Revanna was arrested on charges of kidnapping a victim in the sex scandal video involving his son JD(S) MP and NDA candidate from Hassan.

Prajwal Revanna is absconding and is said to be in a foreign country.

The Karnataka Government is trying to get a Blue Corner notice issued against him and coordinating with the CBI in this regard. At present, the SIT has issued a Lookout Notice for him.