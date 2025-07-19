‘Sextortion syndicate’ busted; Delhi Police nab kingpin, 3 others in cross-state cyber sting

New Delhi: In a decisive crackdown on cybercrime, Delhi Police’s Cyber Cell in Shahdara has dismantled a “sextortion” racket that preyed on unsuspecting victims through dating apps and social media platforms.

The operation led to the arrest of four individuals, including the alleged kingpin, and the recovery of seven mobile phones and six SIM cards used in the crime.

The case originated from a complaint filed by Ankit Kumar Kain, a resident of Bhagwanpur Khera, Shahdara, who reported being blackmailed after engaging in a video call with a woman on a dating app and then via Whatsapp video call.

During the call, a pre-recorded obscene video featuring a woman was played, and the complainant was manipulated into undressing, said the police.

The call was secretly recorded, and the video was later used to extort Rs 35,000 from him. When further demands were made, he lodged a complaint via the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.

A team led by SHO Vijay Kumar and supervised by ACP Operations Shahdara was constituted to investigate the case.

Through technical surveillance and money trail analysis, the suspects were traced to the Mewat region in Rajasthan.

Initial arrests were made in Delhi, where Mangal Singh, the alleged account holder, and his associate Shyam Singh were apprehended. Subsequent raids in Jurhera, District Deeg, Rajasthan, led to the arrest of Armaan Khan, the alleged mastermind, and Aasid Khan, who supplied the payment scanner used in the extortion.

Police recovered incriminating evidence from Armaan Khan, including mobile phones containing obscene videos of multiple victims.

The investigation revealed a calculated modus operandi; the accused used fake profiles on dating apps to lure victims into intimate conversations, recorded compromising footage, and then threatened to release it publicly unless money was paid.

The network operated with distinct roles—some collected bank accounts, others managed digital tools, while the kingpin orchestrated the extortion.

All four accused—Armaan Khan (21), Aasid Khan (37), Shyam Singh (21), and Mangal Singh (31)—are currently in judicial custody. Authorities have urged the public to exercise caution while interacting online and report suspicious activity promptly.

The case underscores the growing sophistication of cybercriminals and the need for heightened digital vigilance.