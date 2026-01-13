‘Shakthi’ Seminar at Ramakrishna Math Emphasizes Women Empowerment, Draws Over 600 Students

Mangaluru: A seminar dedicated to Women Empowerment, titled “Shakthi,” was held at the Swami Vivekananda Hall of the Ramakrishna Math in Mangaluru. The event, organized as part of the centenary celebrations of the Mangaluru Ramakrishna Mission, drew participation from over 600 students and featured prominent speakers and insightful discussions.

Athmika Amin, Director of Mangaluru-based J. V. Group of Companies, inaugurated the seminar with an inspiring address. “We come across many opportunities in our lives and must make proper use of them,” she stated. Amin encouraged young women to pursue entrepreneurship after completing their education, emphasizing the inherent skills women possess. “Entrepreneurship means accepting challenges and moving forward through them. Let us have big dreams and strive relentlessly to achieve them,” she added, highlighting the importance of self-confidence in achieving higher goals.

Dr. Anita G. Bhat, Vice-Chancellor of Mangala Group of Institutions, participated as the chief guest. She underscored the critical role of women in national development. Women constitute nearly 50 percent of our country’s population. Where there is no empowerment of women, empowerment of the nation itself is not possible,” Dr. Bhat asserted. She further noted the remarkable progress women are making across all societal dimensions and stressed the importance of imbuing higher values alongside skills for the present generation of youth.

Swami Jnaneshanandaji, Associate Editor of Prabuddha Bharata magazine from the Advaita Ashrama, Mayavati, Uttarakhand, graced the occasion with his presence. Swami Jitakamanandaji, Secretary of Mangaluru Ramakrishna Mission, delivered the introductory address, setting the stage for the day’s discussions. Dr. Ganapati Bhat, President of Mangala Group of Institutions, was also present.

The seminar featured special sessions and panel discussions focusing on various aspects of women’s empowerment. Swami Jnaneshanandaji spoke on “Education that Empowers – The Vivekananda Vision for Women,” offering insights into the philosophical underpinnings of empowerment through education. Dr. Greeshma Vivek Alva, Executive Director of Alva’s Education Foundation, Moodbidri, presented her thoughts on “Leading with Shakthi: Redefining Women’s Leadership in the 21st Century,” exploring contemporary approaches to leadership.

A panel discussion on “The Power to Care: Redefining Strength and Service in Today’s Women” provided a platform for diverse perspectives. The panel included Divya Rai, Founder and CEO of Rai’s Spices, Mangaluru; Anupama V. Prabhu from Anirveda Foundation, Mangaluru; and clinical psychologist Shushrusha Priscilla Rodrigues, recipient of the President’s Award from Father Muller Medical College Hospital, Mangaluru. Dr. Vijaya Saraswathi B., Dean of the Postgraduate Studies Department at Vivekananda Autonomous College, Puttur, moderated the discussion.

Students from Mangala Group of Institutions, located on Neermarga Road, Mangaluru, and those from Tejaswini College of Nursing, Kudpudi, actively participated in the program. Ranjan Bellippady, a volunteer of Mangaluru Ramakrishna Mission, welcomed the attendees, and Prof. Pratijna Suhasini, Principal, Mangaluru College of Allied Health Sciences, delivered the vote of thanks. Sri Sharanya U. R., Assistant Professor, Department of Mathematics, Vivekananda Institute of Technology, Puttur, skillfully compered the program. The “Shakthi” seminar served as a significant platform for promoting women’s empowerment and inspiring the next generation of female leaders.