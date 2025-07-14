Shakti Scheme Empowers Women with Free Bus Travel, Udupi DC Affirms

Udupi: The Shakti scheme, a flagship initiative of the state government providing free bus travel for women, has significantly bolstered women’s empowerment, according to Udupi District Commissioner Swaroopa T.K.

Speaking at a celebration held at the K.S.R.T.C bus station in Bannanje, Udupi city, organized by the Udupi Zilla Panchayat Guarantee Implementation Authority, DC Swaroopa highlighted the transformative impact of the scheme. She noted that since its launch, over 500 crore female passengers across the state have availed themselves of free travel on state road transport buses.

“The government has successfully implemented five guarantee schemes, with the Shakti scheme being the first, launched on June 11, 2023,” she stated. “This initiative provides free bus travel for women, female students, and gender minority groups throughout the state. To date, over 500 crore female passengers have benefited, and the government has allocated more than Rs. 12,000 crore to the state transport corporation to support this endeavor.”

DC Swaroopa emphasized that the Shakti scheme has liberated girls from dependence on family members for transportation. “This scheme has empowered girls to commute independently for employment, education, and other essential daily activities,” she asserted, urging them to pursue education and strive for higher positions to achieve self-reliance.

Ashok Kodavooru, Chairman of the District Guarantee Scheme Implementation Committee, echoed these sentiments, stating that the government carefully assessed the state’s economic conditions before launching the five ambitious guarantee schemes, ensuring their long-term sustainability. He noted that within Udupi district, over 2.57 crore women have utilized the Shakti scheme since June 2023, with Rs. 90.10 crore disbursed.

Former Minister Vinay Kumar Sorake lauded the Shakti scheme as a pivotal guarantee initiative of the state government. “The scheme has benefited 500 crore female passengers, including students and minorities, enabling them to access free bus travel for employment, education, religious visits, and tourism,” he stated.

Sorake further emphasized the scheme’s role in broadening horizons for women. “Girls who were once confined to their homes now have the opportunity to explore the outside world thanks to the Shakti scheme,” he said. “This initiative has paved the way for women to live strong, self-reliant lives. The state government’s guarantee schemes—Shakti, Annabhagya, Gruhalakshmi, Gruhajyothi, and Yuvanidhi—have collectively empowered girls with financial independence.”

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Geetha Wagle, Vice-Chairperson of the District Guarantee Scheme Implementation Committee; Ramesh Kanchan, Chairman of the Udupi Taluk Guarantee Scheme Implementation Committee; District Information Officer Manjunath B; K.S.R.T.C officers and staff; officials and staff from various departments; Red Cross Secretary Gnanath Ekkaru; and members of the public.



