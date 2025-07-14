Investigation Concludes Karkala Parashurama Idol is Composed of Sheet Metal, Not Bronze

Udupi: An official investigation has confirmed that the Parashurama idol situated at the Parashuram Theme Park on Ummikal Hill in Karkala taluk is not constructed of bronze, as originally intended, but rather of sheet metal. The idol, created by sculptor Krishna Naik, has been the subject of scrutiny following allegations of fraud and misrepresentation.

According to a press release issued by the district police, Krishna Naik, operating through his organization Krish Art World, had received funding from the Udupi Nirmithi Kendra for the express purpose of installing a bronze Parashurama idol at the aforementioned theme park. Contrary to this agreement, the investigation alleges that Mr. Naik fabricated a counterfeit Parashuram idol using sheet metal, thereby defrauding the government. A formal complaint was lodged on June 21, 2024, by Krishna Shetty in Karkala, leading to the registration of a case at the Karkala Town Police Station.

The ensuing investigation, bolstered by expert analysis, has substantiated the claim that the Parashuram idol was indeed constructed from sheet metal and not bronze. Further implicating individuals in potential misconduct, the investigation also revealed that Arun Kumar, Project Director of the Udupi Nirmithi Kendra, and Engineer Sachin V. Kumar purportedly failed to adhere to the stipulations outlined in the original work order. Evidence indicates that on October 12, 2023, Mr. Arun Kumar and Mr. Sachin V. Kumar removed the upper torso of the idol from Ummikal Hill and subsequently stored it in a shed associated with the Construction Centre in Pragati Nagar, Alevuru village, until February 25, 2024.

Moreover, Arun Kumar allegedly provided misleading information, asserting that the upper portion of the idol had been returned to sculptor Krishna Naik and transported to Bangalore. Authorities have determined that the accused parties—sculptor Krishna Naik, Project Director Arun Kumar, and Engineer Sachin V. Kumar—engaged in criminal breach of trust, deception, and the destruction of evidence. The police have compiled a comprehensive 1,231-page charge sheet against the individuals, citing violations under Sections 420, 409, 201, 120(B), and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and have submitted the document to the Karkala court for adjudication. The legal proceedings will determine the culpability of the accused and address the alleged financial irregularities surrounding the Parashurama idol project.