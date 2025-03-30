Sharjah Student, Eva Fathima Basheer, Honored with India Book of Records Achievers Award

Sharjah: Eva Fathima Basheer, a Grade 3 student at GEMS Millennium School, Sharjah, has been recognized with the prestigious India Book of Records Achievers Award for her exceptional feat of reading English story books aloud for the longest uninterrupted duration by a child. The India Book of Records officially acknowledged Ms. Basheer, aged 9, as an IBR Achiever for fluently reading text from six English storybooks for an impressive 4 hours, 31 minutes, and 38 seconds without interruption.

The award was presented to Ms. Basheer on March 29th, 2025, at the India Book of Records center in Faridabad, Haryana. This recognition marks a significant achievement in her burgeoning academic and extracurricular journey.

Beyond her record-breaking reading performance, Ms. Basheer consistently demonstrates academic excellence, achieving high marks in her studies. She has also distinguished herself by earning Gold Medals in several national and international Olympiads organized by esteemed institutions.

Further highlighting her well-rounded personality, Ms. Basheer actively participates in a diverse array of extracurricular and voluntary initiatives. Her involvement includes cleanliness drives, environmental awareness campaigns, fundraising activities for social causes, and promotion of safety behaviors. Moreover, she pursues creative pursuits such as writing stories, poems, and articles, alongside drawing and singing.

Originally hailing from Aramboor, Sullia in Dakshina Kannada, Ms. Basheer currently resides in Sharjah with her parents. Her dedication, passion for learning, and commitment to community service position her as an exemplary role model for young individuals.