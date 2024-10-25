Shiggaon bypolls: K’taka BJP heavyweights to campaign for ex-CM Bommai’s son

Haveri: Karnataka BJP heavyweights will campaign for former CM Basavaraj Bommai’s son Bharath Bommai on Friday who is contesting the bypolls from the Shiggaon constituency.

However, the infighting erupted in the Congress camp after the candidature of Yasir Ahamad Khan Pathan was announced.

Former MLA Syed Azampeer Khadri, who was denied a ticket from Shiggaon, lashed out at the Congress leaders and alleged that the announcement of the ticket to Pathan was nothing but match-fixing. The supporters of Khadri have also staged a protest and shouted “go back Pathan” slogans.

Khadri further alleged that the Congress leaders are carrying out “adjustment politics” with former CM Basavaraj Bommai and helping him to win.

Sources said that Khadri contested against Basavaraj Bommai when no one was ready to face him. Prominent leaders did not turn up for campaigning even after repeated requests.

Khadri was also contemplating to contest the election as an independent candidate.

Meanwhile, Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday that people are remembering the BJP’s days of development. Bharath Bommai will file nomination papers on Friday. He has submitted one set of nominations on Thursday and he will file the other two sets today.

A huge procession will be taken out before the filing of nomination. Senior leaders former CM B. S. Yediyurappa and former Dy CM and BJP MP Govind Karajol will attend the event, he stated.

“Due to the Congress government’s corruption, people were recalling BJP’s days of development and social justice. People want change and change is a big issue,” he maintained.

Bharath Bommai said: “I had submitted one set of nominations on Friday as per the wishes of my mother and senior party leaders. Today, we will hold a roadshow and later submit another set of nominations.”

“This is a democracy and anyone can contest. The Congress has taken a decision. My father has taken up development work. I will realise my father’s dreams in future. I will focus on education, health, and increasing farmers’ income. I will also work towards strengthening women and youth,” he stated.

Meanwhile, commenting on the “insult” to AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge during the filing of the nomination of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Basavaraj Bommai said: “Mallikarjun Kharge hails from our state. Congress’ attitude has been the same for a long time. It is regrettable. He is a prominent Dalit leader, even though he is in the Congress party, we respect him. The Congress should also learn to respect him.”

On Chief Minister Siddaramaiah approaching the Division Bench of the High Court in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case, Basavraj Bommai said it was well within the Congress leader’s right to file an appeal and ultimately justice would prevail.



