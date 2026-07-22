Twin fire incidents in Delhi’s Karol Bagh PG and Bawana factory, no casualty reported

New Delhi: Two major fire incidents were reported in different parts of the national capital on Wednesday morning, triggering large-scale firefighting and rescue operations by the Delhi Fire Service, police and other emergency agencies.

In the first incident, a massive blaze broke out at a paying guest (PG) accommodation in Central Delhi’s Karol Bagh area, prompting an immediate response from the Delhi Fire Service.

According to preliminary information, the fire control room received an emergency call between 10:58 a.m. and 10:59 a.m. reporting a fire at building number 11/5 in Chana Market, Karol Bagh.

Acting swiftly, fire officials rushed multiple units to the spot. The initial response included one water tender, three water bowsers and a breathing apparatus support unit.

As the flames intensified, officials upgraded the incident to a “Make-4” fire between 11:05 a.m. and 11:06 a.m., indicating a serious emergency requiring additional manpower and firefighting equipment.

Firefighters continue to battle the blaze while rescue operations are simultaneously underway.

Authorities said details regarding possible casualties, the cause of the fire and the extent of property damage are yet to be ascertained as operations continue.

Police officials said the upper floors of the affected building were being used as a paying guest (PG) accommodation, while the ground floor and lower levels housed a small leather shoe manufacturing unit.

In another incident, a massive fire broke out at a four-storey factory in the Bawana-Puth Khurd industrial area of Outer North Delhi at around 9:30 a.m. The blaze engulfed a factory engaged in the manufacturing of helmets.

Soon after the blaze, several fire tenders were dispatched to the location, and firefighting as well as rescue operations were launched. Officials said the fire spread rapidly because of the large quantity of plastic materials stored inside the premises.

The exact cause of the blaze has not yet been determined.