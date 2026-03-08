Shirva Police Apprehend Two Individuals in Narcotics Trafficking Operation

Udupi: The Shirva Police Department announced the arrest of two individuals on March 6, in connection with the illegal transportation and possession of narcotic substances. The operation took place at Chandranagar Janata Colony in Padur village.

The accused have been identified as Zaheer Ahmed, 66, residing near the Dargah in Belapu village, and Syed Shameem, 28, a resident of the Belapu Study Circle area. Law enforcement officials seized 2.83 grams of Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), commonly known as ecstasy, along with a mobile phone and a motor vehicle, from the suspects’ possession.

According to official reports, the Shirva Police acted on credible intelligence indicating the illicit transportation of narcotics within a specific vehicle. Authorities successfully intercepted the vehicle in question and, upon conducting a thorough search, discovered the aforementioned illegal substances. Both Ahmed and Shameem, who were present in the vehicle at the time of the interception, were taken into custody.

The operation was executed by the Shirva Police Department under the command and supervision of Udupi District Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar and Additional Superintendent of Police Sudhakar S. Naik. The operation also received guidance from Karkala Sub-Divisional Deputy Superintendent of Police Vijay Prasad and Kapu Circle Inspector Azmath Ali.

The raid was conducted by a team of officers led by Shirva Police Station Sub-Inspectors Manjunath Marabada and Lohith Kumar, supported by dedicated station staff and crime investigation officers.

Further investigations into the matter are currently underway.