Shirva Police Crack Two-Wheeler Theft Case, Accused Apprehended, Five Vehicles Recovered

Udupi: The Shirva police have successfully resolved a recent case of two-wheeler theft, culminating in the arrest of the accused and the recovery of five vehicles. The case originated from a complaint filed regarding the theft of a scooter near the vicinity of Bantakal Madhwa Vadiraja Engineering College.

The arrested individual has been identified by law enforcement officials as Om Kolar. The investigation was initiated following a complaint lodged by Kaushik, son of Gunavathi, who reported the theft of his Honda Activa scooter. According to the complaint, Kaushik had ridden his scooter to Bantakal Madhwa Vadiraja Engineering College on December 5th. During the lunch interval, at approximately 12:45 pm, he visited the Bantakal Durga Parameshwari Temple. Upon returning to his vehicle around 1:15 pm after lunch, he discovered that it had been stolen. The incident prompted the registration of a formal case at the Shirva Police Station. The estimated value of the stolen scooter is approximately Rs 60,000.

In response to the reported theft, the Shirva police department assembled a specialised investigative team tasked with tracing the stolen vehicle and apprehending the perpetrator. The team conducted extensive operations across various locations, including Udupi, Malpe, Karkala, and Dharmasthala. These operations led to the apprehension of Om Kolar, who was subsequently taken into custody for interrogation.

During the interrogation process, Om Kolar confessed to the crime, providing crucial information that led to the recovery of five two-wheelers. Among the recovered vehicles, one was directly linked to the case registered at the Shirva Police Station. Further investigation revealed connections to cases registered in Kapu and Bengaluru city police stations. The accused has been formally remanded to judicial custody pending further legal proceedings.

The operation was conducted under the direct supervision of Karkala Assistant Superintendent of Police Dr Harsha Priyamvada and Kapu Circle Inspector Azmath Ali. The Shirva Police Station Inspector led the dedicated team, which included Sub-Inspectors Manjunath Marbad and Lohith Kumar C.S., along with police personnel Manjunath Adiga, Dayananda Prabhu, Anwar Ali, Siddarayappa, Manjunath Hosamani, Kiran, Shivanandappa, and Basavaraj. Their collective efforts were instrumental in the successful resolution of this case.