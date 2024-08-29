1 killed, 38 injured after 2 Metrobuses collide in Istanbul

Istanbul: One person was killed while 38 others were injured after two Metrobuses collided in Istanbul, local authorities said on Thursday.

The Istanbul Governor’s Office reported that the accident occurred during rush hour in the Kucukcekmece district on the European side of the city, resulting in one fatality and injuring 38 others, including two seriously, Xinhua news agency reported.

The accident took place when the driver of a Metrobus, who failed to notice a road construction warning, entered the wrong lane. To avoid hitting a construction vehicle, the driver swerved and collided with another Metrobus, the NTV broadcaster said.

Metrobus services on both directions were halted immediately after the accident, leading to long lines of vehicles with many commuters seen walking along the Metrobus road to reach nearby stops. However, the services resumed shortly after the Metrobuses were moved from the accident spot with the help of tow trucks.

The moment of the collision was captured by a nearby security camera, which showed the Metrobus heading towards Beylikduzu side swiping the oncoming Metrobus before losing control and finally coming to a halt after hitting the barriers on the right lane.

According to a statement issued by the Istanbul Governor’s Office, a large number of medical teams were dispatched to the accident scene which transported the injured persons to nearby hospitals.

Metrobus is a popular mode of transportation in Istanbul used by millions of commuters each day to bypass the city’s heavy traffic. These buses operate on dedicated bus lanes, providing a rapid and efficient means of traveling across the city.