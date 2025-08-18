Shivakumar says traffic congestion will reduce by 30 pc as Siddaramaiah inaugurates Hebbal flyover loop

Bengaluru: To facilitate smooth traffic movement from K.R. Puram towards Mekhri Circle in Bengaluru, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday inaugurated the flyover loop constructed by the BDA at Hebbal Junction in Bengaluru by cutting the ribbon.

Siddaramaiah also flagged off Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s vintage bike ride as part of the event.

The foundation stone for the 700-meter-long loop road was laid in 2023. Built at a cost of Rs 80 crore, the flyover is expected to reduce traffic congestion by 30 per cent. Recently, Shivakumar had also conducted a trial run on the flyover.

Speaking to the media after the inauguration of the newly built flyover at Hebbal Junction.

Shivakumar said: “Our government has taken steps to ease the city’s traffic congestion. A new 1.5 km tunnel road will be constructed from Esteem Mall to Baptist Hospital. I have already discussed the pros and cons of this project as well as financial assistance with the Chief Minister.”

“The loop from K.R. Puram to Mekhri Circle has been constructed at a cost of Rs 80 crore. Another loop will be completed by November. The total project cost is Rs 300 crore. Where there were only two lanes, plans have been made to expand it into six lanes,” he said.

“A tender has been called for a 16.5 km tunnel road project at a cost of Rs 17,000 crore. To speed up the construction of the additional loop at Hebbal Junction, BDA Chairman Harris has taken responsibility,” he added.

“People coming from the airport, as well as others, have been facing severe traffic congestion. Our government is committed to solving this issue. I have explained to the Chief Minister what measures have been taken to regulate traffic congestion from Hebbal Junction to Silk Board Junction,” Shivakumar said.

“I am very transparent. For me, getting the work done is important, not money. A young MP has said that we are working for money. We don’t need money. Let them (BJP) show even a single small work they completed during their tenure. They didn’t bring even a single rupee from the central government, which is a matter of shame. Bengaluru is a global city, and even the Prime Minister has acknowledged this,” he said, targeting BJP MP Tejasvi Surya.

Responding to criticism that the new flyover might increase congestion near Mekhri Circle, he said, “We cannot respond to whatever anyone keeps saying.” The flyover is expected to reduce traffic congestion by 30 per cent, he said.

“This loop project has been executed with utmost care, as one side had the Metro line and the other side had a railway track. The work has been completed with high technical expertise,” he added.

On BJP’s criticism regarding the Dharmasthala issue, Shivakumar said, “There can be interference of religion in politics, but there should not be politics in religion. The BJP is doing politics in religion. They are using faith for their political ends.”

When asked about the SIT submitting a report to the government, he replied, “The Home Minister will respond to that.”

On the Election Commission’s direction to Rahul Gandhi to submit documents, he said, “A separate press conference will be held regarding this.”

A bike enthusiast, Shivakumar, rode his favourite Yezdi bike across the Hebbal flyover, while his supporters cheered loudly with applause and whistles. He had purchased the Yezdi bike during his college days. The bike he used during his student days was reconditioned last September.

Ministers Krishna Byre Gowda and Byrathi Suresh, BDA Chairman, MLA N.A. Haris, former MP and actress Ramya, Additional Chief Secretary Tushar Girinath, BDA Commissioner Manivannan, BBMP Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao, Dy CM’s Secretary Rajendra Cholan, and several others were present.

In the second phase, which is expected to bring greater benefits, the BDA will construct a two-lane loop for vehicles coming from the airport and Kodigehalli side towards the city.