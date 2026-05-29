Shivakumar set to become K’taka CM after Siddaramaiah’s resignation: H.K. Patil

Bengaluru: Following the resignation of Siddaramaiah as Karnataka Chief Minister, Karnataka Minister H.K. Patil on Friday said that D.K. Shivakumar is set to become the next Chief Minister and will likely take oath within the next two days.

Speaking to IANS, Patil said, “Shivakumar is already the Chief Minister-designate. Yesterday, when former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed his thoughts and spoke about the discussions held in Delhi, he clearly stated that he had been advised to resign and that Shivakumar should be made the next Chief Minister. From that moment itself, it became clear that Shivakumar would be our next Chief Minister.”

He added that the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting has been convened to formalise the decision. “We have a procedure to follow. The CLP meeting will be held tomorrow at 4 P.M., where the High Command’s decision will be formally endorsed. Shivakumar is expected to be sworn in either the day after tomorrow or a day later,” Patil said.

Reacting to questions regarding caste equations and the OBC factor in Karnataka politics, Patil said such discussions were unnecessary. “This question is not appropriate because Shivakumar has also fought for OBC causes. In a way, he is also partly connected to the OBC community. Therefore, such questions are neither relevant nor necessary,” he stated.

Commenting on Siddaramaiah’s resignation, Patil praised the senior Congress leader’s loyalty to the party. “This decision will definitely have an impact. Siddaramaiah has grown even taller politically. His historic decision and expression of loyalty to the party and leadership have surprised many of our opponents. Though we were confident he would take such a stand, the manner in which he displayed his commitment is truly notable and reflects his vast political experience,” he said.

On whether Siddaramaiah would continue in the Cabinet, Patil dismissed the possibility. “No, how can he? After serving as Chief Minister for eight years and being such a tall leader, I do not think that question is relevant,” he added.

Caretaker Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Sonia Gandhi’s 10 Janpath residence in New Delhi following his resignation from the CM’s post.

Siddaramaiah received a warm welcome from Rahul Gandhi during the meeting. After greeting Siddaramaiah with a handshake, Rahul Gandhi hugged him and posed for photographs.

The meeting comes amid major political developments in Karnataka after Siddaramaiah stepped down as Chief Minister on Thursday. He has, however, been asked to continue as caretaker Chief Minister until new arrangements are made.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President and former Deputy Chief Minister, D.K. Shivakumar, on Friday paid glowing tribute to Siddaramaiah following his resignation from the top post, describing his political journey as a symbol of resilience, perseverance and commitment to social justice.



