Shivakumar touches Siddaramaiah’s feet, seeks blessings at breakfast meeting

Bengaluru: Amid intense speculation over a possible leadership change in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM Shivakumar met over breakfast at the former’s official residence ‘Kaveri’ in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar, who is considered a strong contender for the Chief Minister’s post, arrived at the residence along with several cabinet ministers and senior Congress leaders close to Siddaramaiah.

The meeting has attracted major political attention as rumours surrounding Siddaramaiah’s possible resignation continue to dominate Karnataka politics.

In a significant political gesture, Shivakumar received a warm welcome from Siddaramaiah upon his arrival at the residence. After greeting the Chief Minister, Shivakumar touched Siddaramaiah’s feet as a mark of respect and later hugged him. Photographs of the interaction were released by both Siddaramaiah’s and Shivakumar’s offices.

The visuals of Shivakumar seeking Siddaramaiah’s blessings have assumed political significance amid ongoing speculation over a possible power transition in the state Congress.

Photos showing the bonhomie between the two senior Congress leaders quickly went viral on social media. Sources within the party indicated that the photographs were intentionally released by both camps to send out a message of unity and coordination within the Karnataka Congress leadership.

Along with cabinet ministers, several MLAs considered close to Siddaramaiah are also participating in the breakfast meeting.

Following the meeting, Siddaramaiah is expected to address the media and provide clarity on the ongoing rumours regarding his possible resignation as Chief Minister and the future leadership arrangement in Karnataka.

Minister for Home G. Parameshwara, reacting to the developments at Siddaramaiah’s residence and the photographs released from the meeting, stated that he was not aware of them and would find out more details.

Commenting on the rumours surrounding Siddaramaiah’s resignation, Parameshwara said that the matter rests entirely with the party high command.

When asked whether the removal of Siddaramaiah from the Chief Minister’s post would send out a wrong message to oppressed classes and Dalits, he replied, “Let’s wait and watch”.

It can be noted that amid the escalating political drama over the possible resignation of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has left Bengaluru, triggering intense political speculation across the state.

However, Congress sources indicated that the Governor’s absence from the city will not affect the resignation process, and Siddaramaiah is expected to submit his papers as scheduled at 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Sources within the Congress party said that Siddaramaiah has been instructed to submit his resignation to the Governor’s office even though the Governor is currently out of Bengaluru. Party leaders maintained that there would be no change in the planned timeline and that all developments would proceed as per schedule.

AICC General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala on Wednesday dismissed reports of any “power-sharing” arrangement within the Congress and asserted that no decision regarding a change of Chief Minister had been officially discussed.



